FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Bucks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
The Washington Wizards (17-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick. Washington has won five consecutive games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards...
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency
Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors
Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Washington Wizards having lost five of their past six games. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday’s absences haven’t helped their cause at all, and the Bucks have slipped to third in the Eastern Conference standings as a result. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, is putting […] The post NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow
New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 NBA players most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on January 15
With the 2022 year officially in the books, the 2022-23 NBA season is approaching its final half. By now, teams are likely familiar with what they can accomplish this season. Whether it is to make a final push to the playoff zone or to embrace a rebuild, some organizations should be quite active in the […] The post 3 NBA players most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on January 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night
Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Rangers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/3/2023
With their current eleven-game winning streak on the line, the Carolina Hurricanes head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers in the first week of 2023. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick will be revealed. Sitting on top of...
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
‘We’d all be mesmerized’: Gregg Popovich reveals how Kevin Durant left Team USA in awe
Gregg Popovich has coached a long list of legendary players during his 34-year NBA coaching career. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard headline the list. That group grew tenfold after Popovich took over for Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team...
No. 3 Kansas clips Texas Tech to snap home winning streak
Dajuan Harris had a career-high 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers
The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Celtics news: Boston fans react to embarrassing letdown against Thunder
The Boston Celtics got hammered senseless Tuesday night by, of all teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. The Celtics had all the confidence in the world with them going into this matchup against the Thunder, as they were 4-1 in their previous five outings. Plus, the Thunder were without their best player in.
Heat star Tyler Herro on baby watch as sudden team exit looms
Tyler Herro is set to welcome his second child with girlfriend Katya Elise Henry any day now. The baby is due on January 17th, but as most of us are well aware of, these births don’t always follow the prescribed date. The issue Herro faces right now is that...
Hornets push back on Miles Bridges contract report
Despite the fact that reports came out a couple of weeks back about the Charlotte Hornets negotiating a new deal with embattled free agent Miles Bridges, there just hasn’t seemed to be any progress on the same. As it turns out, there could be a very good reason why this has been the case. Apparently, the rumors simply aren’t true.
