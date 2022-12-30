ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency

Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors

Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Washington Wizards having lost five of their past six games. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday’s absences haven’t helped their cause at all, and the Bucks have slipped to third in the Eastern Conference standings as a result. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, is putting […] The post NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow

New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 NBA players most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on January 15

With the 2022 year officially in the books, the 2022-23 NBA season is approaching its final half. By now, teams are likely familiar with what they can accomplish this season. Whether it is to make a final push to the playoff zone or to embrace a rebuild, some organizations should be quite active in the […] The post 3 NBA players most likely to be traded after becoming eligible on January 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night

Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas

Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
Bold Jared Goff, Lions prediction will scare the hell out of Seahawks, Packers

The Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives as Week 18 approaches. However, one former NFL coach believes not only can they make it, but the Lions can go on a run. Mike Martz joined The 33rd Team on Monday and discussed the Lions upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The 71-year-old dropped an incredibly bold take regarding the Jared Goff-led team.
Hornets push back on Miles Bridges contract report

Despite the fact that reports came out a couple of weeks back about the Charlotte Hornets negotiating a new deal with embattled free agent Miles Bridges, there just hasn’t seemed to be any progress on the same. As it turns out, there could be a very good reason why this has been the case. Apparently, the rumors simply aren’t true.
