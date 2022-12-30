ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency

Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors

Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
Hornets push back on Miles Bridges contract report

Despite the fact that reports came out a couple of weeks back about the Charlotte Hornets negotiating a new deal with embattled free agent Miles Bridges, there just hasn’t seemed to be any progress on the same. As it turns out, there could be a very good reason why this has been the case. Apparently, the rumors simply aren’t true.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night

Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow

New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Washington Wizards having lost five of their past six games. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday’s absences haven’t helped their cause at all, and the Bucks have slipped to third in the Eastern Conference standings as a result. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, is putting […] The post NBA Twitter in awe of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career high 55-point explosion vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
