Indianapolis Public Library fact checks Kirk Cameron’s claims that his book reading drew 2,500 people: ‘We’ve had larger events’

Read full article on original website
paula
4d ago
This is where nitpicking breaks down. The POINT is that 100’s of people turned out to have a faith-based book read in support of freedom of speech even for Christians. Christians are NOT the enemy here. Satan is.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate
INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
SEE IT: Massive crowd overwhelms library in response to Kirk Cameron’s story hour
A record-setting crowd showed up at a library in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support Kirk Cameron reading his new faith-based book on Thursday.
wbiw.com
Constellation Stage & Screen announces New Group Show at the Waldron Art Center’s Rosemary P. Miller Gallery Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists
BLOOMINGTON – After a successful re-opening of the Waldron Arts Center under Constellation Stage & Screen’s management this fall, Constellation is excited to announce its first visual art exhibit of the new year. This new exhibit, Illuminate: Emerging Bloomington Artists, is the first exhibition curated by Huner Emin, Constellation’s Gallery Manager.
Current Publishing
Digging up the past: Pre-Civil War cemetery rediscovered, restored
Work was recently completed to restore McCord Cemetery in Whitestown. The restoration is expected to preserve a piece of Boone County history for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of local historian Mike Hancock and the Worth Township Trustees Office, among others. In December 2016, Whitestown officials planned to...
Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist
INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
Current Publishing
Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat
A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings.
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
Current Publishing
Full ‘STEAM’ ahead: Noblesville Schools introduces elementary students to specialty disciplines
Noblesville Schools is giving elementary students a head start in STEAM education. “The STEAM class is an opportunity for all of our elementary students to gain real-world experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Wes Dicken, elementary STEAM lead teacher. “Students in all grade levels (kindergarten through fifth) experience hands-on tasks, challenges and lessons in areas like robotics, biology, data analysis, physics and engineering. This is a standalone class that all students participate in regularly throughout the year. Learning in this class aligns with the standards that students cover in their regular classrooms.”
Indianapolis Recorder
Marion County Democrats do away with slating
Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
Current Publishing
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
korncountry.com
Arc of Indiana names Outstanding Professional Award winner
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Arc of Indiana has announced the recipient of their 2022 Outstanding Professional Award as Holly Forville. The Outstanding Professional Award, a part of the annual Impact Awards, recognizes an administrative or an executive level professional for their contribution and impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WLFI.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm at Almost Home Humane Society
It's time for another installment of Pet of the Week on News 18 Weekend Report. We have a story to share with you of a very special dog waiting for her forever home. She's at the Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette. As Lisa Montgomery tells us, this senior gal is big in more ways than one.
nuvo.net
The hardest working man in Indiana
If you're reading this, you probably support live music around town. (And if you don't, GET OUT THERE and see some live music!) One of our home-grown local musicians is the talented Thom Woodard. He grew up in Indy and has played in countless bands here and in Bloomington. His love for guitar playing started in high school while playing along to albums by Neil Young, The Who, The Stones, and The Beatles. He would attend concerts, realized that the live musicians sounded much better than what he heard on his albums, and decided he would like to play live music.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Witham Health Services Announces First Baby Born in 2023
Congratulations to Wayne and Trista Snow on the birth of their daughter, Echo Snow who was born on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Echo was born at 4:25 a.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz. and is 19.5 inches long. She is the couple’s first child. As the first baby...
cbs4indy.com
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after. shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the kitchen where several...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
better.net
My Family’s Business Didn’t Survive the Big-Box Squeeze — Join Me in Supporting Those That Still Can
I grew up working in our family’s small chain of grocery stores in Indianapolis — appropriately named Richard’s Market Baskets, because my father was Richard Blankenbaker. My jobs included cashier, bagger, produce packager, stocker, fruit basket maker and eventually head night cashier. I even returned from college, work as a US Congressional Aide, and law school every holiday to fill in wherever I could be most helpful.
nuvo.net
Doug Henthorn plays to a sold-out Jazz Kitchen
Indiana’s own Doug Henthorn and his band performed to a packed house at The Jazz Kitchen on Wednesday night, December 28, 2022. The crowd was clearly there to see Henthorn - as he also mentioned he thought he personally knew everyone in the room. With a night of just really great music, add to that the feeling of having a large gathering of all your favorite friends, and you might come close to the atmosphere of the club and the leftover holiday warmth that this night provided.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
Comments / 4