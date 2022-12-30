Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNYT
Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WNYT
Man charged in assault at Lake George motel
A Lake George man has been charged with assaulting someone with a metal chair. Nicholas Harris, 35, beat the victim with the chair and choked them at the Travelodge on Route 9 in Lake George on Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is charged with...
Man Accused In New Year's Day Stabbing Of Woman Inside Saratoga Springs Home
A woman is recovering after being stabbed inside a home in the region on New Year’s Day. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, with reports that a person had been stabbed inside a Saratoga Springs apartment building, located on Seward Street.
Warren County Sheriff looking to identify man after Walgreens theft
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying the person seen in the photos below. The Sheriff's office is investigating a theft that happened at the Walgreens in Lake George.
WCSO: Fort Edward man beats woman holding child
Authorities say a Fort Edward man is doing time in Washington County jail after he punched a woman while she was holding a child in her arms.
Police probe shots fired near Knickerbacker Park
Troy Police launched an investigation Monday night after gunshots rang out near Knickerbacker Park, according to an emailed statement from Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.
Armed 22-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed Victim Near Capital Region Elementary School, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is accused in a violent robbery near a Capital Region elementary school that left the victim with multiple injuries.Albany Police said a man walked into the department’s south precinct at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and said he had just been robbed near South Pearl Street and…
Police investigate ski theft at West Mountain Ski Area
The suspect was caught on surveillance stealing skis and leaving in a red sedan.
South Pearl Street robbery suspect found with handgun
An Albany man was arrested on Monday, following an investigation by the Albany Police Department of an alleged robbery. Joshua Loyd, 22, faces a number of charges.
WNYT
Troy stabbing suspect gets new counsel
The man accused of stabbing two people with a steak knife in Troy was in court again on Tuesday morning. NewsChannel 13’s cameras were not allowed in court, but our crew was there as Maurice Jones was assigned a conflict defender as his counsel. His former public defender had...
Greenwich woman arrested, accused of neglecting dog that had to be put down
According to police, the dog was malnourished and neglected to the point it could not be treated and had to be put down.
Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop
A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year's morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police.
WNYT
Former Johnstown funeral director back in court over alleged mishandling of bodies
JOHNSTOWN — Brian Barnett was arraigned in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon on a 37-count indictment. Also in court were dozens of family members, some of whom had words for BarnetThe former director of the Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown came before Judge Michael Smrtic. Barnett is facing charges...
Whitehall woman with active warrant arrested in Moreau
While conducting a traffic stop, police discovered the operator of a vehicle had an active warrant.
Bennington man accused of DUI, resisting arrest
A Bennington, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly drove drunk on a public highway in Windham County.
WNYT
New Year’s domestic incident leads to assault charges in Fulton County
A Fulton County man is facing assault charges in a dispute that police say ended up with somebody getting hurt. Thomas Lamphear Jr., of Northampton, used a household item against his victim, say police. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening, say police. An order of protection has now been...
Schenectady man arrested after stolen purse investigation
A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
WNYT
Police: Mechanicville man charged with DWI was nearly 3x too drunk to drive
Troopers arrested a Mechanicville man on DWI charges. They say he was nearly three times too drunk to drive. Michael Gregory, 29, got in a head-on car crash in Ballston Spa, say state police. There were no injuries reported. Gregory was arrested and troopers say he recorded a point .23%...
Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart's Shops in the city of Troy Monday.
WNYT
Schenectady man accused of drunken driving at nearly 4x the legal limit
State police arrested a Schenectady man for allegedly driving while almost four times over the legal limit. David Jabaut, 30, drove off the road in Moreau Christmas night, say troopers. Jabaut was brought to Wilton for processing, where police say he recorded a .31 BAC. He was issued two tickets...
