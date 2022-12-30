ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Man charged in assault at Lake George motel

A Lake George man has been charged with assaulting someone with a metal chair. Nicholas Harris, 35, beat the victim with the chair and choked them at the Travelodge on Route 9 in Lake George on Saturday afternoon, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is charged with...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Troy stabbing suspect gets new counsel

The man accused of stabbing two people with a steak knife in Troy was in court again on Tuesday morning. NewsChannel 13’s cameras were not allowed in court, but our crew was there as Maurice Jones was assigned a conflict defender as his counsel. His former public defender had...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy