Winter's Kitchen helping Flathead homeless community get through the winter

KALISPELL - Winter is a hard time for the homeless community and a new nonprofit in the Flathead is trying to make life a little better for this community.

Winter’s Kitchen and its volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck-style meal.

Not only do they hold this potluck meal, but they also send volunteers out to reach the homeless in their area and make sure they are fed.

Their goal is to connect with people in this community and learn their stories.

Winter’s Kitchen is looking for more volunteers and donations.

You can visit the Winter’s Kitchen Community Feed Facebook page to learn more about the cause.

View their flyer that shares information on how to get involved .

