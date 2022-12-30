ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess focus on mental health for Movember campaign

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
 4 days ago

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess may have not won the coveted mirror ball trophy during Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but they’re winning at life.

Brian Austin Green welcomes baby no. 5, reveals what he misses about ‘90210’

Earlier this year, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Zane. The bundle of joy just turned 6 months old.

While the couple met before the show, it seems being partnered together helped them solidify their bond.

“I definitely think we got to know each other even deeper and when you’re in stressful situations like that,” Burgess explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

Green said that the couple rose from the challenge of having to keep their relationship going while under the pressure of winning the competition.

Now the couple’s steps are even more in sync as they’re both staunch advocates for mental health. They joined forces for the Movember campaign, which has been especially important for them. The movement focuses on mental health services for men.

“We see that men are really struggling with their mental health,” Burgess revealed. “We found out this statistic when we were approached about this campaign that four out of five suicides are men, and that really affected us when we heard that.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess share #Search4Smiles campaign

“One of the main reasons we’re doing this campaign is to try and help remove the stigma of connecting with people and talking about real things going in,” Green continued. “Men, historically, are nowhere near the level of where women are doing that, which is unfortunate.”

The “90210” actor touted the importance of making sure people don’t feel alone in what it is that they’re feeling and checking in on loved ones.

