Read full article on original website
Related
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Omni PGA Frisco looking to hire 1,000 people
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are thinking about starting a new career in 2023, there are 1,000 opportunities that have just opened up in Frisco. Omni PGA Frisco is the biggest resort under construction in America and needs a lot of employees before its grand opening in May. For Collin and Denton Counties, this will be one of the largest job recruitments in recent memory. The developers of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort have five months to fill 1,000 openings and are confident they can do it with signing bonuses among other incentives. Jeff Smith oversees the huge resort being built in Northwest...
Comments / 0