Montgomery County, MD

Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Kadiatu Sesay was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., in the area of Sheffield Manor Ct. Sesay is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black bathrobe, with unknown clothing underneath. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadiatu Sesay is asked to call the police The post 16-year-old reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring Delivers DC Area’s First 2023 Baby

The D.C. region’s very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03am on Sunday morning (New Year’s Day). According to Fox 5, “The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.” Fun Fact: Holy Cross Hospital of Silver Spring has been serving the community since 1963. It has led all Maryland facilities in new births since its inception. Dora Jean Duckett was the first baby born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring back in 1963.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. firefighters help deliver New Year's baby in car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County had a surprising start to 2023 when her baby was delivered in her car on the way to the hospital on Sunday morning. Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, said fire and medical crews responded to the Intercounty Connector (ICC) near Georgia Avenue for a report of a medical emergency around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Chick-fil-A at the Dulles Town Center closed for good

Surprising news out of the Dulles Town Center shopping mall, where the longtime food court tenant Chick-fil-A has closed. The Chick-fil-A has been a part of the food court for more than two decades. So many shoppers were surprised when a sign was posted on the unit saying that Saturday — December 31, 2022 — was its last day open.
DULLES, VA
WTOP

1 injured in shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex

Montgomery County police said one person was injured during a shooting at a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment complex on New Year’s Day. At around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Summit Hills Apartment Complex in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Top Stories of 2022: Gaithersburg Plane Crash

On Nov. 27, a small plane with two occupants crashed into power lines and became stuck by Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in Gaithersburg. The occupants were rescued around midnight, hours after the crash occurred, and the plane was lowered hours later. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and a new report shares preliminary findings.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Shady Grove Metro station

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Top Stories from DC News Now at 7...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break/Sink Hole in Rockville; Repairs Ongoing

As of 6pm on Friday evening, crews continue to repair a water main break (video below) at MD-28 and Maryland Ave. Traffic is closed on Maryland Ave. between Fleet St. and E. Montgomery Ave. and on MD-28 from N. Washington St. to Monroe St. No businesses or residences are without water at this time.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigate New Year’s Day Shooting Near Pizza Hut

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a Pizza Hut in Silver Spring. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting took place around 5:20pm on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Northampton Drive. Montgomery County Police report that an adult male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that no suspect are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

