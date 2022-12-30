ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday’s game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week.

Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests.

Blough signed with Arizona on Dec. 14 after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. He joined the Vikings after being waived by the Detroit Lions on Aug. 31.

Blough has completed 100 of 184 passes for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven career games with the Lions.

McCoy, 36, left with a concussion during Arizona’s 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 18.

He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 780 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in four games this season.

The Cardinals’ quarterback situation has been in disarray since Kyler Murray’s season-ending torn ACL in a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. Murray, who reportedly will have surgery on Jan. 3, is facing a potential nine-month recovery. His availability for the start of the 2023 regular season is uncertain.

–Field Level Media

