Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief.
Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day.John Thompson named new Greensboro police chief
Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as chief since 2017.
Cardwell is a native of Winston-Salem and has spent over 29 years with the WSPD in various roles.
A national search is being conducted for the next full-time police chief.
In January, three finalists will be invited to Winston-Salem for interviews, tours, meetings with the mayor and members of City Council and forums with city residents and police officers.
