FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are thinking about starting a new career in 2023, there are 1,000 opportunities that have just opened up in Frisco. Omni PGA Frisco is the biggest resort under construction in America and needs a lot of employees before its grand opening in May. For Collin and Denton Counties, this will be one of the largest job recruitments in recent memory. The developers of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort have five months to fill 1,000 openings and are confident they can do it with signing bonuses among other incentives. Jeff Smith oversees the huge resort being built in Northwest...

FRISCO, TX ・ 33 MINUTES AGO