wesb.com
Camera Stolen from Eldred Assisted Living Facility
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole a camera from the Jenny L. Manor Assisted Living Center. According to troopers, on the morning of December 15 an unknown person stole the camera, valued at $400.00, from the northern side of the building and fled to the west.
wesb.com
Township Starts Garbage Truck Bid Process Over
Bradford Township is back to square one in their efforts to purchase a new garbage truck. In April, the Board of Supervisors was informed by the original bidder, Berman Truck Sales, that the truck they had ordered would not be available “until 2023 or 2024.” The Board then voted to purchase the truck from the second lowest bidder, Zacherl Trucks.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
chautauquatoday.com
Elderly Woman Suffers Serious Injuries in Route 5 Crash
A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition at an area hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Route 5 and Willow Road at about 11:30 PM and found a vehicle that had overturned after going off the road and striking a street sign, utility pole and tree. Deputies say the driver, Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point, was traveling east on Route 5 when the vehicle apparently went onto the shoulder and continued into a ditch. Barnes was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was transported by Alstar EMS and the County Medic to Brooks Memorial Hospital and then eventually taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie. Also assisting at the scene were the East Dunkirk and West Dunkirk fire departments, along with County EMS. Route 5 was closed between Wilbur Road and Willow Road for approximately two hours while the scene was being cleared. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
wellsvillesun.com
Shinglehouse teen injured in pedestrian crash
Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 7 p.m. on December 29th. Trooper Bryce Reichback said the incident happened on State Route 44 in Sharon Township. Police said the 17-year-old male victim from Shinglehouse sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by ambulance to Olean General.
wesb.com
Smethport FD Responded to Tractor Trailer Blocking Rt 46
Friday was a busy day for Smethport Fire Department. The first call came in at 7:26 AM from 8271 Route 46 for a tractor trailer blocking the highway after attempting to turn around in a private driveway. A large wrecker needed to be brought in to remove the truck. State Police were at the scene. Fire Police were on scene for approx. 2 hours.
erienewsnow.com
Three Charged Following Burglary, Man With A Weapon Call In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three people face a slew of charges following a reported burglary and man with a weapon call in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with New York State Police all responded to an east side address on New Year’s Eve for a person with a weapon.
chautauquatoday.com
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
AG: Police officers shoot and kill man accused of shooting woman in Elmwood Park
A police source tells News 12 New Jersey that 61-year-old James Allandale was accused of shooting his girlfriend’s friend at a home on Tuesday. That woman is expected to be OK.
wesb.com
Bradford Township Accepts $78,000+ Grant from County
Bradford Township is getting a grant from McKean County’s American Rescue Plan funds. The Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the Grant Funding Agreement for $78,637, for which $20,000 is for Community Development and the remaining $58,637 for Infrastructure and Blight projects. After the meeting,...
yourdailylocal.com
Edinboro Man Charged in Drug Bust
WARREN, Pa. – An Edinboro man was arrested in a Warren County Drug Task Force raid on Friday, Dec. 30. Matthew J. Kemper, 27, of Edinboro has been charged with possession with intent to distribute, five counts of criminal use of a communications facility (felonies), and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), per court documents.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mother Accused Of Encouraging Her Daughter To Self-Harm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown mother is accused of encouraging her daughter to use a knife for self-harm. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested 31-year-old Samantha Omeruo on Monday following a reported disorderly person call at a northside address. Following an investigation, it was alleged...
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello sworn into office in Wellsville
The start of the next chapter. Thank you to Keith Slep and the Elks Club for hosting our swearing in. Thank you to my family for being there every step of the way. Happy New Year everyone. Undersheriff Walt Mackney with District Attorney Keith Slep and his wife, being sworn...
erienewsnow.com
Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
kool1033fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER INCIDENT IN YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A Punxsutawney woman was charged with Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Harassment for an incident that was reported on Tuesday morning in Young Township of Jefferson County. Pennsylvania State Police received a report of a female being combative in the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. According to authorities 55...
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
