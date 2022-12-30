San Diego deputy fire chief keeps job following DUI in city-owned vehicle

A few minutes before midnight on the last Saturday of October 2021, an Oceanside police officer happened upon a red Ford Explorer whose driver had crashed into the bushes of a parking lot outside a Hobby Lobby store.

The back of the SUV was sticking out into the roadway, revealing a California exempt license plate, the type reserved for government agencies, according to an officer's body-worn camera and a police report. The vehicle belonged to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, and the man who had been behind its steering wheel was one of San Diego's highest ranking firefighters — Deputy Chief Steven Thomas Lozano, court records show.

Lozano told an officer in a recorded interview that he had been drinking in San Diego before driving to Oceanside and crashing.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with two misdemeanors, ultimately pleading guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lozano has retained his position as one of multiple deputy chiefs, just a rung below the fire chief and two assistant chiefs, despite city of San Diego administrative rules that state termination is the consequence for driving a city-owned vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

However, the administrative rules do allow for disciplinary deviations, and in the case of the Fire-Rescue Department, the final determination of discipline rests with the department's chief, according to the regulation.

Citing state law pertaining to the privacy of personnel records, department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz declined to provide details about any discipline Lozano may have received or whether Chief Colin Stowell stepped in to keep Lozano from being terminated. Assistant Fire Chief John Wood also cited state privacy law to deny a public-records request seeking a memorandum that the fire chief would have been required to send to city officials seeking approval to deviate from the stipulated discipline.

Muñoz wrote in an email that the department "complied (with) all policies and procedures set forth" in the city's administrative regulation dealing with vehicle and industrial incidents.

Lozano, 44, did not respond to several messages seeking comment and declined an interview request through the department spokesperson.

In an interview recorded on an officer's camera on the night of the crash, Lozano said he'd consumed "probably" three beers — "Coors Light, that's all I drink" — several hours earlier at The Library Tavern on Mission Gorge Road in San Diego's Allied Gardens neighborhood. Court records listed his home address in East County.

Between that bar and the crash site are at least 40 miles of roads and freeways. Court records show his blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest, several hours after he said he stopped drinking, was 0.11 percent — above the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

The body-worn camera footage of his arrest, obtained through Oceanside police, shows an officer beginning to interview Lozano just minutes before midnight. He answers that he last ate that day around 4 p.m. and that he drank between 6 and 8 p.m.

"What effects do you feel from the drinks?" the officer asks him.

"Um," Lozano says. "Very little."

In the video, the officer puts him through a series of field sobriety tests, which include standing on one foot and counting to 30, and walking and turning using heel-to-toe steps.

After the tests, the officer asks Lozano if he'd be willing to submit to a breath test involving a Preliminary Alcohol Screening device — a breath-test tool that police use during roadside investigations to get a general idea of a driver's possible intoxication level.

"What are my other options?" Lozano asks. The video ends a short time later, and it's unclear if he underwent such a test at the crash site.

According to a written police report, officers arrested Lozano at the scene in what by then were the early hours of Halloween. In April, the District Attorney's Office charged him in San Diego County Superior Court with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving with a measurable blood-alcohol level.

In June, he pleaded guilty to the DUI count, writing in his plea agreement that he "drove recklessly after consuming alcohol."

A judge sentenced Lozano to probation and ordered him to pay a $150 fine. He was also ordered to enroll in and complete a three-month "first conviction program" and a DUI victim impact panel. His license was not revoked or suspended, but he was given a warning that enhances the penalties he could face if he were ever charged with another DUI.

About two weeks after the crash, in mid-November 2021, a city spokesperson released a five-sentence statement to the Union-Tribune in response to questions about the incident. The statement provided no details about the incident but said that at the time, Lozano was "not on a modified assignment" and that the Fire-Rescue Department would "await the results of the judicial process."

On Dec. 10 of that year, a little more than a month after the crash, Lozano was moved from his position overseeing the employee services division to his current position overseeing the agency's special operations division, according to department spokesperson Muñoz. In his prior role, he had overseen seven other departments, including the professional standards unit.

Muñoz wrote in an email that "all deputy fire chiefs are subject to transfer to different divisions based on Fire-Rescue operational needs." She cited state privacy laws in declining to say whether Lozano's transfer was related to the DUI.

As head of special operations, Lozano now oversees eight departments, including air operations, the Metro Arson Strike Team and the city's hazardous materials and bomb squads.

Lozano is one of about eight deputy chiefs, according to the department's fiscal 2022 budget and its organizational structure . He was promoted to deputy chief in January 2018, the department said in a Facebook post . According to Transparent California , he was paid more than $162,000 last year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .