Granite School District staff member charged with rape after relationship with 14-year-old student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Granite Park Junior High staff member has been charged with rape following a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office .

Kimberly Jennifer Cruz-Romero, 29, has been charged with rape of a child (first degree felony), two counts of rape (first degree felony), and forcible sodomy (first degree felony).

A probable cause affidavit states that the sexual relationship began in the beginning of November and lasted through December.

Romero-Cruz was reportedly an employee for the Granite School District, working in the attendance office, and was assigned to work with the boy because of his attendance issues.

The boy told police that he and Cruz-Romero had multiple sexual interactions, and that Cruz-Romero told him she had feelings for him, as well as that she loved him. The boy stated that Cruz-Romero also “bought him things.”

The first sexual interaction allegedly occurred when the boy was 13 years old, when Cruz-Romero was giving him a ride home. The following interactions reportedly occurred both outside the school and at the school.

The affidavit states that during the course of the relationship, Cruz-Romero got pregnant with the boy’s baby. She allegedly sent a “meme” to the boy, which read, “its all fun and games until someone misses a period,” followed by a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

She reportedly asked the boy if he was “genuinely” happy to be having a baby with her, and referred to the boy as “baby daddy.” After finding out about the pregnancy, Cruz-Romero’s husband allegedly confronted the boy and hit him.

Police were able to confirm the relationship between the two through text messages, photos, and videos from the boy’s phone. Additionally, the affidavit states that Cruz-Romero told the boy that she was a member of a gang, and that she wanted him to join the gang with her.

No further information is available at this time.

