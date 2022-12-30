Read full article on original website
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
Benedict leaves German homeland with complicated legacy
BERLIN (AP) — Pope Benedict XVI leaves his homeland with a complicated legacy: pride in a German pontiff but a church deeply divided over the need for reforms in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal in which his own actions of decades ago were faulted. Benedict has long...
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday.
US, Italy take early leads in city finals at United Cup
Madison Keys has given the United States the early lead in its Sydney City Final over Britain at the United Cup
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Game awareness and role clarity help Deepak Hooda thrive in finisher's role
"In T20, you have to keep your intent high all the time to hit the ball if it's in your area," he says, after his match-winning unbeaten 41
Comments / 0