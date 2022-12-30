Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Bryan Police Officer released from hospital one day after being shot
A Bryan police officer shot during a traffic stop late Thursday night is out of the hospital.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
kwhi.com
OFF-DUTY BRENHAM POLICE OFFICER, TWO OTHERS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH
A Brenham police officer is in critical condition after a fatal, off-duty collision on New Year’s Eve. Officer Michael Alston was one of three people who were hospitalized after the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. on FM 60, approximately four miles west of Snook. According to DPS,...
KBTX.com
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment. Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when...
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
KBTX.com
Milam County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says it’s scam season and they want the community to remain vigilant of the specific details of phone scams recently reported. They say if someone calls you claiming to be from the Milam County Sheriff’s “department” instead of the...
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
wtaw.com
More Holiday Break Arrests
For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
KBTX.com
One person dead in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS confirmed with KBTX one person has died in a crash on Highway 60 in Burleson County. DPS said two vehicles were involved. Sources tell KBTX Highway 60 eastbound is closed just west of FM 3058. We are still working to gather more information.
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Four people were arrested in two separate incidents Tuesday on Drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 1:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East, North Frontage Road for driving the wrong way. Contact was made with the driver, Joshua Bryan, 51 of Brenham, and passenger, Lakrisitia Rodriguez, 41 of Brenham. Cpl. Ha contacted Constable Greg Rolling for K-9 and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Officers located Marijuana and Methamphetamines. Bryan and Rodriguez were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Killer from College Station appeals death row sentence over interview with Comedy Central special
While awaiting trial, Gabriel Hall was interviewed by a comedian for a Comedy Central special that his attorneys said was done without proper permission and are now looking to appeal.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
