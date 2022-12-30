ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Pentagon probe into 1945 ‘Roswell before Roswell’ UFO crash & ‘praying-mantis aliens’ is a huge development, expert says

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago

AN expert has branded a Pentagon probe into an alleged 1945 UFO crash “significant” as lawmakers ramp up efforts to solve the mystery.

Defense officials have been urged to reinvestigate the incident that supposedly happened years before the infamous Roswell case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCEiP_0jyuS1us00
Defense elites in Washington have been urged to re-examine an alleged UAP incident from 1945 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivOZK_0jyuS1us00
Metallic samples that were supposedly from the crash site were analyzed Credit: Frontier Analysis, Ltd.

An avocado-shaped object reportedly plunged to the ground during a storm in August 1945 in New Mexico and witnesses claimed to see “praying-mantis” creatures.

President Biden has since urged defense officials to reinvestigate the case after signing a law in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that mandates defense officials to examine alleged incidents from January 1, 1945.

Initially, the draft legislation outlined that January 1 1947 would be the start date.

And Nick Pope, who investigated the issue of UAPs for the British government, believes the shift is significant.

He told the U.S. Sun: "The original draft legislation stipulated a date of January 1 1947 for the historical report, which had clearly been chosen so that the Roswell crash from the summer of 1947 could be included.

“The fact that the final version stated January 1 1945 strongly suggests a last-minute realization that the Roswell before Roswell would be worth a look too.

“And this is only one of [the] numerous UFO-related provisions in the new defense bill, which shows that Congress is genuinely interested in getting to the bottom of the UFO mystery and pushing the government hard for answers.”

The director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is mandated to submit a historical report record on UAP that focuses on the period starting in 1945.

A Department of Defense spokesperson said: “The section on the Historical Record Report does not mention any specific incident.”

The alleged events of 1945 happened two years before the so-called Roswell crash – which has been described as the “ground zero” of the modern UFO mystery by experts such as Pope.

Officials revealed in the 1990s that the supposed spacecraft that crashed was an Air Force balloon used in a top-secret program.

It was apparently designed to monitor the atmosphere for evidence of nuclear tests conducted by the Soviet Union.

Dummies were dropped in the desert between 1954-59 as part of Air Force projects titled High Dive and Excelsior.

The mannequins were made of steel and aluminum and dropped from as high as 98,000 feet.

But, the findings appeared to defy what witnesses saw on the ground.

And for decades, elites in Washington, DC, have been accused of covering up the alleged incident.

Republican politician Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee’s second congressional district, told The U.S. Sun that the events are the “perfect example of a government cover-up.”

He said: “An event occurred and the military said they recovered a disk. “They then said it wasn’t a disk. To me, it’s just ridiculous.”

French scientist Dr. Jacques F. Vallée and Italian journalist Paola Harris teamed up to uncover details surrounding the mystery in the book - TRINITY: The Best-Kept Secret.

Vallée told DailyMail.com that two kids, Reme Baca, then-aged seven, and Jose Padilla, nine, were on their horses near the craft when it came down.

Baca, who died in 2013, would later serve in the US Marines.

In an interview from 2003, he said the ground “shook” as the alleged craft came down near the Rio Grande.

He claimed the color of the metallic orb was “dull” and said four-foot-tall creatures emerged.

Baca added: “Their heads looked like a campamocha [praying mantis].

“They seemed like us – children, not dangerous. But we were scared and exhausted.”

Cops in the area investigated the case and claimed the object was a “weather balloon.”

Baca and Padilla were left fascinated and went to the crash site to look at the orb.

Officers had been guarding it for several days and the youngsters feared it would be removed from the site.

Baca told Harris: "Jose said, 'I think they're going to take it tonight. Yeah, how about a souvenir?'"

They said the ridges looked like “silvery strands” and claimed they couldn’t see any gauges, clocks, or pedals as they explored.

The UFO crash allegedly took place in the same year as Project Trinity - and in the same desert.

It is claimed the orb may have been alerted to the region by the blast and was observing the dawn of mankind's atomic age.

The explosion of the first atomic bomb at White Sands in 1945 took place less than 20 miles away.

Christopher Mellon, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, described Vallee and Harris’ research as “meticulous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AgfO_0jyuS1us00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og39N_0jyuS1us00

He tweeted in May 2021: “There is fresh reason to believe that our government is concealing physical proof of alien technology.”

President Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization bill into law on December 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dumsH_0jyuS1us00
The samples were shiny and covered in ridges and grooves Credit: Frontier Analysis, Ltd.

