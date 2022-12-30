Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday.
What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US
The U.S. has a new dominant COVID strain, according to the CDC.
Comments / 0