China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US
The U.S. has a new dominant COVID strain, according to the CDC.
FDA updates rule, allows pharmacies to dispense abortion pill
The Food and Drug Administration has updated a rule that could expand access to abortion by allowing drug stores to sell the abortion pill mifepristone.
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday.
