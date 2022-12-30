Adam Lazarre-White joins us to talk about his new movie ‘The Old Way’

Adam Lazarre-White joined us in studio to talk all about his new movie “The Old Way.” Adam is actually a personal friend of Sam and Frank, so they all reminisced on how they know each other. Adam then spoke about his new western film “The Old Way” alongside Nicolas Cage and Clint Howard.

“The Old Way” hits theaters Jan. 6.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 30, 2022

