Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’

A look at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power from the California Assembly to GOP Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. 17 News presents a one-hour documentary exploring McCarthy’s career from people who have worked with him and know him best.
Political analysts on Kevin McCarthy's leadership test

With the new year comes a new Congress and new leadership in the House of Representatives. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the upcoming vote for a new House Speaker and how the balance of power in Congress could impact the Biden agenda.
U.S. says it is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea

The U.S. says it is planning to expand areas of defense cooperation with South Korea. But senior administration officials are making it clear that the U.S. is not considering joint nuclear exercises with the Seoul. CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor H.R. McMaster joined us to discuss.
War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand

After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.
Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes

Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
Global economy could be in for a "tough year" in 2023, IMF chief warns

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy could face a "tough year" in 2023 in an interview on "Face the Nation." Threadneedle Ventures founder Ann Berry joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the likelihood of a recession, rising interest rates and the global economy.
Tesla shares continue long slide after company misses delivery target

Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock fell more than 12% to close at $108.10 — its lowest level since August of 2020. The shares have tumbled just under 70% since the start of last year, cutting roughly $700 billion off Tesla's value as a public company.
Pivotal moments from the select committee Jan. 6 transcripts

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released several batches of transcripts from interviews with key staff and allies of former President Donald Trump. The transcripts were released as the committee wound down its work at the end of the 117th Congress before Republicans...
