Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock fell more than 12% to close at $108.10 — its lowest level since August of 2020. The shares have tumbled just under 70% since the start of last year, cutting roughly $700 billion off Tesla's value as a public company.

