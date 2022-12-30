Read full article on original website
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
After a brutal 2022 for stocks, here's what Wall Street predicts for 2023
Investors may be happy to close the door on 2022 after the worst year for stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. Now, Wall Street is assessing whether the new year will further punish investors or if it could offer some respite to battered portfolios. The first trading day of 2023...
KGET
‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’
A look at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power from the California Assembly to GOP Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. 17 News presents a one-hour documentary exploring McCarthy’s career from people who have worked with him and know him best.
Political analysts on Kevin McCarthy's leadership test
With the new year comes a new Congress and new leadership in the House of Representatives. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the upcoming vote for a new House Speaker and how the balance of power in Congress could impact the Biden agenda.
U.S. says it is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea
The U.S. says it is planning to expand areas of defense cooperation with South Korea. But senior administration officials are making it clear that the U.S. is not considering joint nuclear exercises with the Seoul. CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor H.R. McMaster joined us to discuss.
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
Amid final acts of 117th Congress, series of moves to restrict the embattled Architect of the Capitol
Washington — CBS News has learned of a series of efforts on Capitol Hill in the final days of the 117th Congress to make it easier to remove the embattled Architect of the Capitol or to reduce his ability to misuse a perk of his office. The new efforts...
War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand
After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.
Ukraine says Russia plans to retaliate for deadly strike on military base with "prolonged" drone attack
The Kremlin is preparing to step up its use of Iranian-made exploding drones after at least 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on Russian forces on New Year's day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The attack saw Ukraine hit a Russian military base inside the occupied Donetsk region with U.S.-made weapons.
In inauguration speech, DeSantis highlights Florida as success story amid speculation about 2024 plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laid into the federal government and Democratic-run states, and portrayed Florida as "a citadel for freedom," "where 'woke' goes to die," and as an overall model for the country, in the inauguration speech Tuesday for his second term. Desantis, who is often floated as a potential...
Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes
Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
118th U.S. Congress set to convene with McCarthy facing challenge for speaker
Dozens of new members of Congress are set to be sworn in for the first time today, as the 118th Congress officially convenes. But who will be Speaker of the House with Republicans in the majority is still yet to be decided. CBS News political producer Rebecca Kaplan joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Global economy could be in for a "tough year" in 2023, IMF chief warns
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned that the global economy could face a "tough year" in 2023 in an interview on "Face the Nation." Threadneedle Ventures founder Ann Berry joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the likelihood of a recession, rising interest rates and the global economy.
GOP strategy as Kevin McCarthy fails to gain sufficient votes for speakership
The House is set to resume voting for the next speaker on Wednesday after GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to gain sufficient votes. Leigh Ann Caldwell, anchor for Washington Post Live and co-author of the "Early 202" newsletter, joins Elaine Quijano to discuss the dynamics on Capitol Hill.
Tesla shares continue long slide after company misses delivery target
Shares of Tesla tumbled Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock fell more than 12% to close at $108.10 — its lowest level since August of 2020. The shares have tumbled just under 70% since the start of last year, cutting roughly $700 billion off Tesla's value as a public company.
Migrants denied access to U.S. as border restrictions remain
While the Texas National Guard continues their show of force on the U.S.-Mexico border, it's the latest escalation on the immigration debate that rages in Washington and the southern border. Omar Villafranca has more.
Rare view from front lines of war in Ukraine
Ian Lee got a rare view from the front lines of war-torn Bakhmut, which is currently the most dangerous place in Ukraine as Russia throws wave after wave of troops at the city.
The facts about the legal battle over Title 42 and what its end could mean for U.S. border policy
A decades-old debate around how the U.S. should treat migrants who enter the country without legal permission, including those seeking asylum, has been recently reignited by disagreements over whether the government should end the so-called Title 42 pandemic-era border restrictions. Since March 2020, when the Trump administration cited the emerging...
Natalie Sedletska's investigative reporting in Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“I'm afraid of untold stories. I'm afraid that we will not be able to tell all the truths.” Reporter Natalie Sedletska has stayed in Ukraine to report on the war and has uncovered Russian atrocities against civilians such as the mass graves in Mariupol.
Pivotal moments from the select committee Jan. 6 transcripts
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol released several batches of transcripts from interviews with key staff and allies of former President Donald Trump. The transcripts were released as the committee wound down its work at the end of the 117th Congress before Republicans...
