Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Tommye Reubin, 91, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Tommye Reubin of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommye Reubin died Monday in Mountain Home.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic

Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville

Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Linda Hale, 79, Bull Shoals (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Linda Hale of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Linda Hale died Sunday at her residence.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester

As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area ties record high

Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH wrestlers to host Tuesday dual meet

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams have a busy night set for Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host a dual meet on the junior high campus. Action gets underway at 5.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter County jury duty resumes Thursday

Baxter County jurors in group B will need to report Thursday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home. Baxter County Circuit Clerk Canda Reese states jurors in group A will not need to report on January 3 and will be notified as soon as possible when the next date will be.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Single-vehicle accident causes injuries for 2 minors in Ava

Two minors from Ava were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Swops, was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 14 in Ava when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Swops...
AVA, MO
KTLO

Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night

The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants

A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KTLO

West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday

A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
WEST PLAINS, MO

