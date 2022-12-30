Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Karla O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old Karla O’Neil of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Karla O’Neil died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Tommye Reubin, 91, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Tommye Reubin of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommye Reubin died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
KTLO
Willene Marsalis, 92, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Willene Marsalis of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Willene Marsalis died Monday at Riverlodge Assisted Living.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
KTLO
Norfork, Flippin to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Two local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Tuesday. Norfork and Flippin will be squaring off at Driftwood Lanes.
KTLO
Linda Hale, 79, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Linda Hale of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Linda Hale died Sunday at her residence.
KTLO
Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester
As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
KTLO
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area ties record high
Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include Norfork girls, Bergman boys winning Northark tourney
The champions were crowned Monday to wrap up the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. Norfork’s girls pulled away to defeat Valley Springs 55-30. Walker Patton hit a three-pointer in the corner to beat the buzzer and push the Bergman boys past Clinton 56-54.
KTLO
MH wrestlers to host Tuesday dual meet
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams have a busy night set for Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host a dual meet on the junior high campus. Action gets underway at 5.
KTLO
Baxter County jury duty resumes Thursday
Baxter County jurors in group B will need to report Thursday morning at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home. Baxter County Circuit Clerk Canda Reese states jurors in group A will not need to report on January 3 and will be notified as soon as possible when the next date will be.
KTLO
Single-vehicle accident causes injuries for 2 minors in Ava
Two minors from Ava were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Swops, was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 14 in Ava when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Swops...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night
The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
KTLO
West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday
A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
KTLO
MH finishes with above-average rainfall for 2022; 1 record broken in December
The Twin Lakes Area ended up above average in rainfall for December and the year of 2022. In addition, a daily record of rainfall was broken, and snow was recorded on one day during the month. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National...
Comments / 0