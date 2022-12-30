AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
Cash 4 Evening
3-0-8-6
(three, zero, eight, six)
Cash 4 Midday
8-1-8-7
(eight, one, eight, seven)
Lucky For Life
08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
11-15-31-33-34
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
