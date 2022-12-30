Frequent Florida commuters using toll roads will receive credit to their accounts in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida commuters frequently using toll roads across the state will begin receiving credits on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Toll Relief Program will automatically give Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions per month a 50-percent credit to their account.

The program, proposed by Gov. DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature, will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

A map of the included toll facilities and more information to the program can be found by clicking here.

“This program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and will save the average commuter nearly $400 in the 2023 calendar year,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is proud to partner with Governor DeSantis and the Legislature in supporting the people of Florida, especially in times where every bit of savings can make a difference for a family.”

Those who qualify are drivers of two-axle vehicles and who use toll transponders such as SunPass or other Florida-based transponders. You must also have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month.

FDOT says that there is no need to apply for the toll relief as credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account.