Virginia State

VA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

05-10-14-18-35

(five, ten, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $212,000

Cash4Life

01-06-28-30-60, Cash Ball: 3

(one, six, twenty-eight, thirty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000

Pick 3 Day

4-0-0, FB: 3

(four, zero, zero; FB: three)

Pick 3 Night

7-3-2, FB: 5

(seven, three, two; FB: five)

Pick 4 Day

3-2-1-3, FB: 1

(three, two, one, three; FB: one)

Pick 4 Night

3-2-0-1, FB: 2

(three, two, zero, one; FB: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

