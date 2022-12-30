VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
05-10-14-18-35
(five, ten, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $212,000
Cash4Life
01-06-28-30-60, Cash Ball: 3
(one, six, twenty-eight, thirty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-0-0, FB: 3
(four, zero, zero; FB: three)
Pick 3 Night
7-3-2, FB: 5
(seven, three, two; FB: five)
Pick 4 Day
3-2-1-3, FB: 1
(three, two, one, three; FB: one)
Pick 4 Night
3-2-0-1, FB: 2
(three, two, zero, one; FB: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
