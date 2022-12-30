Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
numberfire.com
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) active for Bucs in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Why Should You Back the Over in This Contest?
With the playoff picture in the NFL heating up, the Baltimore Ravens host their bitter rivals -- the Pittsburgh Steelers -- in a pivotal AFC North matchup. Sadly, star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the game, so they'll need to overcome his absence if they want to stay in the hunt both for a division title and a Wild Card berth.
numberfire.com
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Ravens fans rally around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he goes into cardiac arrest
BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.The outpour of support is continuing to come from across the country and in Baltimore. Many Ravens fans are praying for Hamlin to recover from his injuries."Praying—a lot praying—a lot for him," one Ravens fan said of Hamlin. "I hope he's OK."People are continuing to show their support the day following Hamlin's collapse. "When I saw it, I thought, you know, it's football. He just a regular injury," Ravens fan Renee Green said. "But once I saw...
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (hamstring) upgraded to probable Monday
The Miami Heat upgraded Duncan Robinson (hamstring) from questionable to probable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a hamstring issue but should play tonight in some capacity. Robinson has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game so far...
numberfire.com
Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) downgraded to questionable Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves downgraded center Naz Reid (back spasms) to questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reid was added to the Timberwolves' injury report late in the day with back spasms, and seems to be trending towards missing tonight's game. If Reid is able to suit up, our...
numberfire.com
Woj: New Orleans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. After Williamson received an MRI on Tuesday, the Pelicans' star forward is expected to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role going forward.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Heat on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 against Miami. Walker's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland's Wednesday matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Garland is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after Cleveland's guard missed two games with a right thumb sprain. Expect Caris LeVert to see more minutes against a Suns' team ranked 12th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. It's a high-profile matchup to kick off 2023, as the current No. 1 seeds in each conference are matching up. However, the Nuggets will be without their point guard. Murray has been ruled out due to left knee injury management, though he should be back in action on the second leg of the back-to-back set versus Minnesota on Monday. For now, expect more work for Bones Hyland and Ish Smith.
