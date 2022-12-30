ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

One seriously hurt after South Lubbock crash on Friday, police said

By Caitlyn Rooney
• UPDATED INFORMATION: One killed after crash in South Lubbock on Friday afternoon, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash near 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

LPD said the call came in at 1:04 p.m. The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to police. LPD said one person was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Northbound lanes of Indiana Avenue were closed beginning at 84th Street, according to LPD. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

    (Nexstar/Staff)
    (Nexstar/Staff)

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

