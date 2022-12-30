One seriously hurt after South Lubbock crash on Friday, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash near 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 1:04 p.m. The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to police. LPD said one person was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Northbound lanes of Indiana Avenue were closed beginning at 84th Street, according to LPD. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

(Nexstar/Staff)

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

