ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night.

Scoring for Notre Dame:

  • Jay Antinore, 19 points
  • Hayden Groff, 15 points
  • Jimmy Fanara, 13 points

For the Hornets:

  • Kyle Porter, 18 points, 10 rebounds
  • Colton Yasses, 9 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
  • Brayden Smith, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Pursel posts 790 in County Line Stone Trios league

Press release: Batavian Jim Pursel took top honors for the week in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action, just missing an 800 series in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 55-year-old right-hander was in the pocket right off the bat as he rolled games of 279, 268 and 243 for a sparkling 790 series. Pursel has an 800 series to his credit -- 827 recorded at Transit Lanes in Buffalo on Jan. 3, 2018.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Snow along Judge Road, Alabama and Oakfield

The Batavian was out in Oakfield and Alabama today for follow-up stories for Winter Storm Elliott (watch for more coverage over the next day or so) and we stopped a few times for storm-related photos along Judge Road (Route 63). Above, a snow-covered residence at Judge and Wight roads, Alabama. Photos by Howard Owens.
OAKFIELD, NY
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Robert D. "Bob" Eschenlauer

Robert D. “Bob” Eschenlauer, 59, of Batavia passed away on December 29, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center. He was born on January 24, 1963 to Donald Eschenlauer and the late Yvonne (Mulvihill) Eschenlauer. In addition to his father, Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years;...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Two people accused of attempting to smuggle contraband into jail

Jose A. Rivera, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, attempted promoting prison contraband 1st, and Ida M. Vanorden, 36, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with conspiracy 5th. Rivera and Vandorden are accused of conspiracy along with an unknown male, to introduce contraband into the Genesee County Jail. The contraband was intercepted by corrections officers on Dec. 26. Rivera is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Travelers sidetracked by winter storm have 'best Christmas ever'

Editor’s Note: At the risk of seeming redundant, The Batavian believes that Winter Storm Elliott easily became the biggest story of 2022, and there are many people, groups, businesses, and municipalities that are deserving of the spotlight for their contributions to assist the hundreds stranded in Genesee County during the Christmas weekend. This is another of those stories. Try to imagine yourself on a trip, excitedly going to visit family for the holidays.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Lancers community pulls together to shelter 50 travelers

Editor’s Note: At the risk of seeming redundant, The Batavian believes that Winter Storm Elliott easily became the biggest story of 2022, and there are many people, groups, businesses, and municipalities that are deserving of the spotlight for their contributions to assist the hundreds stranded in Genesee County during the Christmas weekend. This is another of those stories. There have been stories of rescue involving fire halls, a community center, hotels, a church, and now, one of the schools that stepped up to help people during Winter Storm Elliott.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy