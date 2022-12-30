Read full article on original website
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
Iconic Labs Says Company Voluntary Arrangement Approved By Creditors
* COMPANY VOLUNTARY ARRANGEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CREDITORS. * OUR GOAL NOW IS TO GET SUSPENSION OF ICONIC'S SHARES LIFTED SO THAT TRADING CAN RESUME. * COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORS ARE CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA TO LIFT TRADING SUSPENSION ON COMPANY'S SHARES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. * INCURRED...
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) welcomes new CEO, powers ahead in battery tech space
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) new CEO Simon Linge officially started with the company on 1 January 2023. 2022 saw LIT’s transition from a no liability company to a limited liability company, with its classification updated from exploration to materials. There has been increased focus towards battery materials technology and...
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
Rising ASX Mining Penny Stocks of 2023
Osmond Resources (ASX: OSM) updated shareholders on the company’s recent exploration activities at the Sandford Project, located in western Victoria. Heavy Rare Earths (ASX: HRE) has reported assays from another 39 air core holes of the now completed 435-hole exploration and resource expansion drilling program at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia. Tietto Minerals (ASX: TIE) announced it has commenced wet commissioning its processing system at its Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
ASX copper stocks garner attention as copper prices retreat
Golden Cross Resources updated the Mineral Resource Estimate of its Copper Hill Project. Ausmon Resources recently commenced Phase 3 field-based exploration at Brungle Creek EL8954 and McAlpine EL9252. Encounter Resources recently completed an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at the Aileron Cu-REE Project. Copper is found as a primary mineral in basaltic...
