4D Pharma Says Joint Administrators Are Working With Co's Advisers On Proposals To Rescue Co, Exit Administration

Iconic Labs Says Company Voluntary Arrangement Approved By Creditors
* COMPANY VOLUNTARY ARRANGEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CREDITORS. * OUR GOAL NOW IS TO GET SUSPENSION OF ICONIC'S SHARES LIFTED SO THAT TRADING CAN RESUME. * COMPANY AND ITS ADVISORS ARE CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA TO LIFT TRADING SUSPENSION ON COMPANY'S SHARES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. * INCURRED...
Parkway Life REIT Says Co And IHH Healthcare Singapore To Conduct Major Refurbishment Works
* CO AND IHH HEALTHCARE SINGAPORE JOINTLY CONDUCT MAJOR REFURBISHMENT WORKS AT MOUNT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL PROPERTY FOR S$350 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
Chandra Asri Petrochemical, Krakatau Steel sign $208 mln stake sale deal
JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical has signed an agreement to buy stakes in subsidiaries of state steel maker Krakatau Steel for 3.24 trillion rupiah ($207.76 million), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Chandra Asri would buy a 70% stake in power...
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China
An "overwhelming majority" of the EU's 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels. A crisis meeting to be held...
