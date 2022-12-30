Read full article on original website
Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies
TUNIS (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday. Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a...
Oil dives 3%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 3% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $2.73, or 3.2%, to $83.18 a barrel by 1:16 p.m. ET (18:16 GMT). U.S. crude fell $2.46 to $77.80 per barrel, a 3.1% loss.
'Majority' of EU wants tests on passengers from China
An "overwhelming majority" of the EU's 27 member countries want passengers coming from China to be systematically tested for Covid before departure, the European Commission said on Tuesday. The consensus recommendation emerged from a meeting of EU health ministry officials held Tuesday in Brussels. A crisis meeting to be held...
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
South Korea seeks Chinese national missing from COVID-19 quarantine
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea authorities said on Wednesday they were trying to track down a Chinese national who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival but went missing while waiting at a quarantine facility.
3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023
Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Factbox-Countries impose COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
(Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
UPDATE 3-New year, same selloff: Tesla shares slump on demand worries, logistical issues
Stock biggest loser on S&P 500 on first trading day of 2023. Company still most valuable automaker at ~$340 bln market cap. Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares started 2023 where they left off last year, plunging by about 13% on Tuesday on growing worries about weakening demand and logistical problems that have hampered deliveries for the world's most valuable automaker.
Which ASX stocks have gained in the first trading session of 2023?
The local Australian share market began its day higher, following solid gains on European markets overnight. It is also an improvement over the downbeat end to 2022. The S&P/ASX200 is up today, gaining 20.40 points or 0.29% to 7,059.10 as of 03 January, 10:06 am Sydney time.
Will U.S. block Binance buy out deal of Voyager?
The 2 top cryptos remained stable over the holiday period with both Bitcoin and Ethereum only having moved close to 1- 1.5% down in the last 7 days. Controversy still fills the news in regards to crypto buy out and fall outs. Please watch this video to find out more.
Tunisia unveils economic plan betting heavily on private investment
The Tunisian government on Tuesday presented a three-year development plan that relies heavily on private sector investment, particularly in industry, and boosting phosphate production. The cash-strapped North African country is battling 10 percent inflation alongside slow growth, high unemployment and shortages of basic goods, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and...
Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) welcomes new CEO, powers ahead in battery tech space
Lithium Australia’s (ASX:LIT) new CEO Simon Linge officially started with the company on 1 January 2023. 2022 saw LIT’s transition from a no liability company to a limited liability company, with its classification updated from exploration to materials. There has been increased focus towards battery materials technology and...
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT) :. French engineering group GTT said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. EU/"QATARGATE":. The European Parliament said it had begun a procedure to waive the immunityof...
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Austria to monitor wastewater of flights from China
Austria will start monitoring wastewater from aircraft from China and in top Chinese tourist attractions as Europe mulls restrictions for those from the Covid-19 hit country, the government said Tuesday. As Beijing has decided to lift its "zero Covid" policy, the European Union fears a sudden influx of passengers from...
FDA updates rule, allows pharmacies to dispense abortion pill
The Food and Drug Administration has updated a rule that could expand access to abortion by allowing drug stores to sell the abortion pill mifepristone.
