kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 2, 2023
Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Crookston Library and all other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will be closed today. RiverView Health will be closed today, but the Emergency Room will stay open. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2. City...
THE RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY ADDS A NEW CHAPTER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY
The Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society have added a new chapter to the Red River Valley this year that will encompass Crookston, Climax, Shelly, East Grand Forks, Warren, Fertile, and other cities in the region. The chapter’s headquarters will be here in Crookston but will be named the Red River Valley Ruffed Grouse Society.
Duane R. Amundson – Service Announcement
Duane R. Amundson, 87, of Ulen, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN, Interment will be at Bethlehem North in Ulen.
CROOKSTON GIRLS BBALL TRAVELS TO #7 RANKED PERHAM TONIGHT – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team hits the road to take on the #7 ranked Perham Yellowjackets tonight. The RiverView Health pre-game show is at 5:45 p.m., and the opening tip is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. in Perham. Crookston is 4-3 on the year with a win over #1 ranked...
THIEF RIVER FALLS BLANKS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY 8-0
The Thief River Falls Prowlers overpowered the Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team and picked up a Section 8A victory over the Pirates 8-0 on Tuesday night at the Crookston Sports Center. FIRST PERIOD – — The first few minutes of the game gave each team one or two scoring...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL HAVE A SPECIAL MEETING ON WEDNESDAY REGARDING FUTURE PLANS
The Crookston School Board will meet on Wednesday, January 4, at 4:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office. After the Call to Order, the board will welcome its new board members, review Policy 209 Code of Ethics, and make elections of its new officers. It will also include a presentation by ICON Architects on the upcoming Preschool Addition and High School Remodel School Building projects.
Bruce Allen Rylander – Obit
Bruce Allen Rylander, age 74 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family that loved him dearly. On August 5, 1948, he was born to Milton and Irene “Dolly” (Nelson) Rylander in St Paul, MN. He spent...
POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CLOSES CSAH 61 UNTIL SPRING
The Polk County Highway Department announced that they have closed the gravel highway between Fisher and Crookston (CSAH 61) and plans to keep it closed for the remainder of the winter. The Highway Department explained that it normally spends tens of thousands of dollars each year trying to keep the...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 3, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 41, of Crookston, for being a Predatory Offender-Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information. Joseph Glenn Adrew Meyer, 34, of Waubun, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the...
CHS GRAD BEN PARKIN TO TAKE OVER PIRATE BASEBALL PROGRAM, PENDING SCHOOL BOARD APPROVAL
The Crookston Pirate Varsity Baseball team will have a new Head Coach this spring, with Crookston High School alum Ben Parkin taking over the program, pending school board approval. Parkin is a 1995 Central High School graduate and was a three-sport athlete (football, hockey, and baseball). He was a member...
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
The new year is here. With the snow, we no longer need to sweep leaves from the walk. The days are getting longer. And the Polk County budget that was difficult to forge because of several things (the COVID and building problems, in particular) is in place. In general, things are looking up.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RETAKE OATH OF OFFICE AND ELECT WARREN STRANDELL AS NEW BOARD CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center for a regular meeting. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR COMMISSIONERS. Before the Call to Order, the board invited Ninth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Remick to swear-in Mark Holy, Joan Lee, and Warren Strandell back into their positions as Commissioners of their districts for another four years. A picture of the ceremony can be seen below-
