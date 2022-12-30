ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Propel to a $10 Billion Market Cap in 2023?

With 2022 now all but in the books, cryptocurrency investors will be happy to start fresh in 2023 after the crypto winter has gripped the entire industry and brought the momentum that started to build in 2021 to a screeching halt. The meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has not...
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 13,198% as Hundreds of Millions of Shiba Inu Get Removed

u.today

SHIB Price Goes Green as Coin Becomes One of Most Purchased Assets

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
u.today

Here's How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Was Burned on New Year's Eve

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)

Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
CoinDesk

Cathie Wood Buys More Coinbase Shares on the Cheap

Noted growth investor Cathie Wood's ARK Invest made its largest investment in crypto exchange Coinbase's (COIN) stock since Dec. 14 on Thursday, adding about $5.5 million of the shares, based on closing prices. The firm bought more than 158,000 shares for its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). While the firm...
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps as Community Removes Another Massive Lump of Shiba Inu

u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Address Used by Vitalik Buterin Now Reaches 410 Trillion Burned SHIB

u.today

Shiba Inu: Here Are Expectations From Community in 2023

dailyhodl.com

Solana and Associated Tokens Down Over 96% From All-Time Highs As SOL Gets Delisted From Crypto Exchange

Smart contract platform Solana (SOL) and other digital assets associated with it continue to freefall as a crypto exchange platform announces it’s going to delist them. According to crypto reporter Colin Wu, crypto exchange Matrixport will delist SOL and its accompanying digital assets starting December 30th, a move that sent the already-ailing cryptocurrencies on another downswing.

