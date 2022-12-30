To educate, the order of this series was determined by lot. Two-hundred-and-fourteen will have been complete after this is written, with 102 to go. Scott Schreiber is a six-foot-three, 230 lb. first baseman from Appleton, WI. Born on October 13, 1995, he was initially a 26th-round choice of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. Deigning to sign, he instead spent another year with the University of Nebraska, setting career-best marks with a .369/.446/.692 slashline and 18 home runs. His patience paid off with a ninth-round selection in 2018 by the Astros, with the 282nd overall choice.

