Lakers: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Highlight Reel Slam in Charlotte
He's still doing it in Year 20.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Injury Status In Lakers-Hornets Game
Russell Westbrook will not return for the remainder of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
A Nets practice gave Kevin Durant a chance to check up on an investment
The Nets worked out at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta last week, an impressive place for impressive young ballers who want a paying option while still high school age. The visit also gave Kevin Durant a chance to visit one of his most tangible investments. As Brian Lewis wrote, Durant...
Aaron Donald works out with Rams' Make-A-Wish recipient
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kyle Frazier was working out with Justin Lovett, the Los Angeles Rams' director of strength and conditioning, when they were interrupted. Frazier, who was at the Rams facility while having his wish granted through Make-A-Wish, was going through the workout when All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald walked in.
Oops! All Astros: Scott Schreiber
To educate, the order of this series was determined by lot. Two-hundred-and-fourteen will have been complete after this is written, with 102 to go. Scott Schreiber is a six-foot-three, 230 lb. first baseman from Appleton, WI. Born on October 13, 1995, he was initially a 26th-round choice of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. Deigning to sign, he instead spent another year with the University of Nebraska, setting career-best marks with a .369/.446/.692 slashline and 18 home runs. His patience paid off with a ninth-round selection in 2018 by the Astros, with the 282nd overall choice.
Ohio State kicker misses game-winning field goal exactly as the ball drops in Times Square
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt on Saturday night to advance to the national championship game just as the East Coast rang in the New Year.
Green With Envy: where is the NBA’s best 5-man lineup?
If you are an insatiable consumer of NBA podcasts and analysis, one of the through lines over the past calendar year has been the utter dominance of last year’s starting lineup for the Boston Celtics. It doesn’t matter which analyst you turn to - every one of them recognizes how otherworldly that lineup is and was. I’m talking about the vaunted starting fivesome of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams.
