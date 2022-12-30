Read full article on original website
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Mustang Cobra and Cobra R models have been fetching high prices at auctions over the last couple years. For example, a 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 16 miles on the odometer sparked quite the bidding war last year, and prior to that, another example sold for quite a bit at Barrett-Jackson in 2019. Another 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra R is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and this particular muscle machine has a unique story.
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one old fashioned regular cab, such as a bare-bones XL model, as well as a better-equipped XLT. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT regular cab, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
The 2023 Lincoln Navigator gains one new exterior color in its lineup, known as Diamond Red Tri-Coat. Here’s a first look at the new color. Diamond Red Tri-Coat is tagged with paint code C9, and it adds $750 to the overall cost of the 2023 Lincoln Navigator. It is available for the Navigator and extended-length Navigator L in conjunction with Standard and Reserve trims. However, it is not offered on Navigator Black Label models. As a reminder, the following list comprises all available 2023 Navigator exterior paint options:
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
A rather strange incident transpired recently on the Autobahn near Bamberg, Germany. While patrolling the area, police noticed a Tesla, seemingly with Autopilot engaged, traveling while its driver was asleep. It took 15 minutes before the all-electric vehicle was stopped by authorities. A press release from the Polizei Bayern (Bavarian...
Silicon Valley company Alef claims they can deliver a Back to the Future-style flying car within the next three years. Funny enough, the company has a cool connection to the iconic 1980s movie series about time travel. In the movies, Marty McFly journeys to the future on October 21st, 2015 in a flying car. On that same date in real life, the company’s four founders — Dr. Constantine Kisly, Pavel Markin, Oleg Petrov, Jim Dukhovny — met and made the decision to make the flying commuter car a feasible reality.
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
