Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Will Electric Vehicles Crash The Grid?
There's little doubt that the automobile industry is beginning the greatest transformation it has ever seen. The internal combustion engine, the heart of the automobile for over 100 years, is being phased out in favor of battery electric powered vehicles. Industry experts know that it's no longer a question of...
Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Sales Continue Segment Dominance In Q3 2022
Ford Transit Connect sales increased in the United States while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. Ford Transit Connect Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, Ford Transit Connect deliveries totaled 6,076 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 127 percent compared to 2,681 units sold in Q3 2021.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab: Real World Pics
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one old fashioned regular cab, such as a bare-bones XL model, as well as a better-equipped XLT. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT regular cab, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Navigator Adds New Diamond Red Tri-Coat Color
The 2023 Lincoln Navigator gains one new exterior color in its lineup, known as Diamond Red Tri-Coat. Here’s a first look at the new color. Diamond Red Tri-Coat is tagged with paint code C9, and it adds $750 to the overall cost of the 2023 Lincoln Navigator. It is available for the Navigator and extended-length Navigator L in conjunction with Standard and Reserve trims. However, it is not offered on Navigator Black Label models. As a reminder, the following list comprises all available 2023 Navigator exterior paint options:
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford E-Transit Should Arrive In 2026: Report
Since its launch, the Ford E-Transit has proven to be a popular entity in the EV van segment, where it has remained the number one seller for quite a few months now. The Blue Oval only expects demand for these electrified haulers to grow in the coming years, so it makes sense that the second-gen E-Transit is already in development. Now, the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions suggests that the next-generation Ford E-Transit is expected to enter production in 2026.
Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned
California is the first state banning all semi-trucks and buses made before 2010 starting January 1, 2023. The post Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe In Vapor Blue: Real World Photos
The 2024 Ford Mustang charged onto the pony car scene at its reveal back in mid-September, representing a complete generational shift with new styling and revamped technology. One of the paints shown off at the event was Vapor Blue, and Ford Authority already spotted a new Mustang EcoBoost convertible sporting the new color shortly thereafter. Now, we’ve spotted a Ford Mustang GT dressed in the same exterior hue.
rvlifestyle.com
Are RVs Allowed in HOV Lanes and Left Lanes?
State laws and personal opinions come into play when answering the following questions: Are RVs allowed in HOV Lanes? What about left lanes? Which is the best lane for RVs?…. A recent post in our RV Lifestyle Facebook group on this topic garnered over 600 comments. A married RVing couple couldn’t agree on which lane to drive in, so they turned to the community to settle their argument.
fordauthority.com
Here Are All New And Refreshed International Ford Models For 2023
As we turn the calendar to another year, a variety of new and refreshed automotive models will be launching, as is the case with each and every year. For 2023, there are a number of notable changes coming for a host of Blue Oval vehicles, both in the U.S. and abroad. Thus, we’ve assembled a list of every new and refreshed international Ford model here for our reader’s convenience. If you’d like to check out the list of all the changes coming to American 2023 Ford models, you can do so by heading over here.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Overlanding Rig By John Pangilinan: SEMA Photos
The 2022 SEMA Show was chock full of cool builds, with a large number of Blue Oval models present to lull over as well. That includes more than one Ford Transit equipped with a vast array of aftermarket parts and accessories, such as the “Digital Nomad,” a very special overlanding rig designed and built by John Pangilinan that’s based on an all-wheel drive 2022 Ford Transit 350 XLT cargo van.
fordauthority.com
Here Are Ford Authority’s Top 10 Lincoln Stories Of 2022
While every year brings about a number of changes, 2022 was a big one for Ford Motor Company as it continues to invest heavily in electrification while also revamping its ICE lineup. On the luxurious side of things, Lincoln also made the headlines numerous times throughout the year for a number of reasons. Thus, we’ve assembled the top 10 Lincoln stories of 2022 here at Ford Authority to put a bow on what was yet another year full of big news. You can find our top 10 Ford stories of 2022 by heading over here.
Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'
It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Production To Add SiriusXM Removal Options
The refreshed 2023 Ford Escape was just revealed back in October, but as has long been the case with a number of automotive models, the crossover is also facing its fair share of supply chain challenges. As Ford Authority reported in November, the 2023 Escape has already dropped its hands-free liftgate feature, and just last week, that certain 2023 Ford Escape models are also adding a manual key fob option, too. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Escape production is adding a pair of SiriusXM removal options in the latest change for the refreshed crossover.
fordauthority.com
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 18 Miles Up For Auction
With the beloved S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 bowing out of the lineup a couple of years ago, we’ve seen more than a few low-mile examples pop up for sale and go for good money. That includes this 2019 model with just 250 miles on the clock, as well as this 5.600-mile 2020 model. However, this pretty amazing 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with just 18 miles on the clock currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer looks poised to break the proverbial bank at the moment.
Comments / 0