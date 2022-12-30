As we turn the calendar to another year, a variety of new and refreshed automotive models will be launching, as is the case with each and every year. For 2023, there are a number of notable changes coming for a host of Blue Oval vehicles, both in the U.S. and abroad. Thus, we’ve assembled a list of every new and refreshed international Ford model here for our reader’s convenience. If you’d like to check out the list of all the changes coming to American 2023 Ford models, you can do so by heading over here.

1 DAY AGO