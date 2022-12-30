ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YOlj_0jyuGOho00
Sophie Turner Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter .

“What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy . In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 posed for a mirror selfie with her growing bump. Another snap showed the England native in the hospital, giving the camera a thumbs-up shortly before her newborn’s arrival .

The Staircase star — who welcomed daughter Willa with Jonas, 33, in July 2020 — gave birth to the couple’s second baby girl in July. While the twosome have remained coy about Turner’s delivery, the Do Revenge actress and the musician have since settled into their new life as a family of four.

“They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “They really have become these amazing parents. … They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irxvA_0jyuGOho00
Sophie Turner Courtesy of Sophie Turner/Instagram

While the married couple have kept their daughters’ milestones private, they can already see how parenting has affected their mindsets .

It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation,” the Dark Phoenix star told Elle UK in an interview published in May . “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner continued at the time: “I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous. I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool . I’m like an old woman.”

Jonas, for his part, equally loves his little girls — but remains wary about them forming a rock band like he did with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas .

“I would probably say, ‘Who’s paying for therapy,’ first off,” the Devotion actor joked during a November appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden . “And honestly, look, I mean, obviously you want to support your kids’ ambitions and dreams, but maybe just wait a bit. I think something I wish I was told when I was younger is you got a lot of time to learn what life’s about and be a kid.”

He explained: “And if there’s a musical theater program in your school or pick up a guitar and practice, you don’t have to do when you’re 12 like me and my brothers did. Just take your sweet time.”

