Dog-Killing California Mountain Lion To Be Captured After Unusual Behavior
Officials said the situation with the "Hollywood cat" is "unprecedented" and think the animal may have become distressed in his increasingly urbanized habitat.
Rare Snowy Owl Normally Found in the Arctic Spotted in Southern California
A snowy owl normally found in the Arctic has been seen in southern California and residents and experts alike are wondering why. The owl, which typically lives only in the Arctic, Canada, and parts of the Northern US, has taken up residence on a rooftop in the Orange County city of Cypress, California.
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
scitechdaily.com
A Looming Problem – Longhorned Tick Discovered in Northern Missouri
The new finding indicates a looming problem for cattle health in the Midwest. Worldwide, the Longhorned tick costs livestock farmers millions of dollars in lost agricultural income, and it is now in northern Missouri. This tick, which was originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, was discovered in...
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
americanmilitarynews.com
Three bald eagles die, 10 more sick after eating improperly discarded animals
When people see a bald eagle, many think of the founding blocks of America: truth, justice and freedom. But in Minnesota, 13 of these distinguished birds of prey were sickened after eating improperly discarded euthanized animals in the Pine Bend Landfill, according to ABC News. ABC News said that when...
Poop Analysis Shows Endangered Bears Are Surviving Exclusively on Garbage
A critically endangered brown bear species found exclusively in the Himalayas is now surviving on garbage such as plastic and a South Asian rice dish unfit for their digestion, a new study has found. The Himalayan brown bear is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of...
a-z-animals.com
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
Rare snail slowly crawls back from near extinction along northwest Georgia river
In a stretch of north Georgia river lives a snail that has come back from the dead. The interrupted rocksnail, a slimy little orange guy, was once thought to be extinct, but in 1997, the United States Geological Survey found a single snail. They called Paul Johnson, program supervisor at...
Panamanian golden frog
- Scientific name: Atelopus zeteki - Red List assessment: Critically endangered - Population trend: Decreasing - Habitat: Neotropical The Panamanian golden frog is known for its bright yellow, highly toxic skin. It is a distant relative of the South American poison dart frog, and its skin is toxic enough to kill over 1,000 mice. The frog's distinct appearance made it a target for capture, being put on display in hotels, restaurants, and other popular tourist sites. In addition to human capture, chytrid fungus has also decimated wild populations. These small but mighty frogs may be close to extinction in their native natural habitat, but most of the remaining population is managed in captivity.
a-z-animals.com
All Types Of Blue Birds in Pennsylvania
Common blue birds often come in the form of passerines that like to visit backyards. Do you have a songbird perched outside of your window? Or do you need help attracting a specific bird to your feeder? Check out all the types of blue birds in Pennsylvania and discover where they live, what they eat, how they sound, and how to identify them.
Cuban influx forces U.S. Park Service to close Florida islands
Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Park Service closed Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys for several days starting on Monday after 300 immigrants had arrived on the islands in recent days, overwhelming first responders.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
Kahele’s U.S. Congressional term comes to a close
Frank Herbert said that there is no real ending. It's just the place where you stop the story.
Rare Snowy Owl Is Causing a Stir in a SoCal Suburb: 'Like Seeing Santa Claus on a Beach'
The snowy owl — whose species is considered vulnerable due to its decreasing population — is native to Arctic regions A suburban neighborhood in Southern California received an unlikely visitor: a snowy owl! On Christmas Day, the rare snowy owl appeared on a roof in the city of Cypress in Orange County. Since then, bird lovers have flocked to marvel over and snap photos of the North Pole native. "It's like seeing Santa Claus on a beach," Nancy Caruso, a neighbor who saw the owl, told the New...
Flying foxes are a vital part of Australian ecosystems
While I understand that some native animals are not everyone’s cup of tea, it is well to remember that ancient Indigenous Australia would also like things to go back to the way they were before Europeans arrived, and to “have a nice environment” (‘I don’t know where else to turn’: the grey-headed flying foxes driving rural towns batty, 22 December). Since 1900 we have destroyed an area the size of Germany of this species’ habitat and reduced them to 5% of their original number. Starvation is a big killer.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Rodent Ever Weighed More Than Three Horses
Contrary to what most people think, rats and mice are not the only kinds of rodents to exist, although they are some of the most common. Apart from being mostly pests, rodents are some of the most successful animals ever to exist. The reason for this is their reproduction rate and also their adaptation skills. These creatures are highly adaptable when it comes to habitats and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Rodents are currently divided into around 2,277 species that fall under a plethora of orders, suborders, families, and genera.
