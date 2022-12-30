ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest

The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
MOSCOW, ID
scitechdaily.com

A Looming Problem – Longhorned Tick Discovered in Northern Missouri

The new finding indicates a looming problem for cattle health in the Midwest. Worldwide, the Longhorned tick costs livestock farmers millions of dollars in lost agricultural income, and it is now in northern Missouri. This tick, which was originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, was discovered in...
MISSOURI STATE
Vice

Poop Analysis Shows Endangered Bears Are Surviving Exclusively on Garbage

A critically endangered brown bear species found exclusively in the Himalayas is now surviving on garbage such as plastic and a South Asian rice dish unfit for their digestion, a new study has found. The Himalayan brown bear is listed as “critically endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of...
Wyoming News

Panamanian golden frog

- Scientific name: Atelopus zeteki - Red List assessment: Critically endangered - Population trend: Decreasing - Habitat: Neotropical The Panamanian golden frog is known for its bright yellow, highly toxic skin. It is a distant relative of the South American poison dart frog, and its skin is toxic enough to kill over 1,000 mice. The frog's distinct appearance made it a target for capture, being put on display in hotels, restaurants, and other popular tourist sites. In addition to human capture, chytrid fungus has also decimated wild populations. These small but mighty frogs may be close to extinction in their native natural habitat, but most of the remaining population is managed in captivity.
a-z-animals.com

All Types Of Blue Birds in Pennsylvania

Common blue birds often come in the form of passerines that like to visit backyards. Do you have a songbird perched outside of your window? Or do you need help attracting a specific bird to your feeder? Check out all the types of blue birds in Pennsylvania and discover where they live, what they eat, how they sound, and how to identify them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth

As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
People

Rare Snowy Owl Is Causing a Stir in a SoCal Suburb: 'Like Seeing Santa Claus on a Beach'

The snowy owl — whose species is considered vulnerable due to its decreasing population — is native to Arctic regions A suburban neighborhood in Southern California received an unlikely visitor: a snowy owl! On Christmas Day, the rare snowy owl appeared on a roof in the city of Cypress in Orange County. Since then, bird lovers have flocked to marvel over and snap photos of the North Pole native. "It's like seeing Santa Claus on a beach," Nancy Caruso, a neighbor who saw the owl, told the New...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Guardian

Flying foxes are a vital part of Australian ecosystems

While I understand that some native animals are not everyone’s cup of tea, it is well to remember that ancient Indigenous Australia would also like things to go back to the way they were before Europeans arrived, and to “have a nice environment” (‘I don’t know where else to turn’: the grey-headed flying foxes driving rural towns batty, 22 December). Since 1900 we have destroyed an area the size of Germany of this species’ habitat and reduced them to 5% of their original number. Starvation is a big killer.
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Rodent Ever Weighed More Than Three Horses

Contrary to what most people think, rats and mice are not the only kinds of rodents to exist, although they are some of the most common. Apart from being mostly pests, rodents are some of the most successful animals ever to exist. The reason for this is their reproduction rate and also their adaptation skills. These creatures are highly adaptable when it comes to habitats and can be found on every continent except Antarctica. Rodents are currently divided into around 2,277 species that fall under a plethora of orders, suborders, families, and genera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy