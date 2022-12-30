Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
travellemming.com
Chicago Food Guide (21 Dishes to Try According to a Local)
Let’s be real, the food in Chicago is next level. It’s a world-class city with so much to see and do, and yet you really could come here just for the food. I’ve lived in Chicago for 5 years and have experienced a ton of Chicago restaurants – I can honestly say it’s a paradise for foodies. And it’s not all about deep-dish pizza either, there are tons of other Chicago-specific foods to try as well.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
whatnowchicago.com
Farmhouse Evanston Rebranding to Thomas and Dutch
Farmhouse Evanston, the farm-themed American restaurant at 703 Church Street, is rebranding to Thomas & Dutch. This new restaurant is expected to open sometime in early 2023 under the same ownership, according to Evanston Now. It will be joined by Fonda, a new authentic Mexican restaurant from chef Michael Lachowicz, replacing The Stained Glass. Thomas & Dutch will serve craveable and elevated comfort food alongside local spirits, innovative cocktails, and an extensive wine program. Upstairs, The North Shore Room will be ideal for hosting memorable gatherings such as wedding functions, showers, and corporate events.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago’s Media Recap the 2022 Restaurant Scene in a Word
Chicago’s media sums up the city’s restaurant and bar scene in 2022 with a single word — or at least most of the panel tried to — as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Nick Kindelsperger,...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Affordable Places to live in Chicago
It’s not that hard to find the best place to live in Chicago?. Chicago is a dream place, full of events, festivals, and clubs. But here is the secret, Chicago is more than this. Best Affordable Places to live in Chicago: It is a city where you have several...
thereporteronline.net
Oak Park’s Ellie Mariyo looks to spread body positivity
Elizabeth “Ellie” Mariyo has the words “Plus Size Joy” next to her name on her TikTok channel. The words “Big Girls deserve amazing lives” also rest underneath her moniker. With nearly 150,000 followers on that platform and another nearly 35,000 followers on Instagram, Mariyo...
Top new Chicago restaurants of 2022 according to 'The Infatuation'
Foodies will want to pay a visit to these 12 new Chicago restaurants that The Infatuation ranks as the best of the year.
Fonda Bringing Authentic Mexican Cuisine to Evanston
The new restaurant will sit in the former home of The Stained Glass
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
Chicago brothers brew up beer with a Mexican twist in West Town: 'We started in the living room'
From their "humble home" in Hermosa to the District Brew Yards in West Town, a pair of brothers and their all Mexican-American staff are brewing up beer with a twist.
“Sunset Celebration” at J’s Breakfast Club
J’s Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly and her team welcomed scores of customers on the official last day of operation at 3669 Broadway in Gary. In January 2023, the newly built restaurant will open 10 blocks away, at 2601 Broadway. “What a journey it has been, and it’s far...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Rocco
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is looking to ring in the new year with a new family. Rocco is a stocky 4-year-old 89lb Mastiff/Terrier mix. Adorably unaware of his size, Rocco always wants to be by your side. Or, even better, in your lap. Loving and loyal, this pup enjoys cuddling on the couch, playing fetch, and greeting you at the door with unbridled enthusiasm. Rocco might be your new best bud if you live in a pet-free, single-family home with a fenced yard.Rocco's adoption fees are waived today as part of PAWS Chicago's "New Year New Friend" adoption event! Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome. PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center is open today from noon to 5 p.m.Looking to make a year-end charitable gift? All gifts made to PAWS Chicago today will be matched thanks to a generous donor! Make your donation at pawschicago.org.
Chicagoans celebrate New Year's at Navy Pier
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Celebrations are in full swing at Navy Pier in Chicago for the countdown to 2023. It is one of the largest in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is music and the dance floor is said to be the biggest in the city. Balloons are ready to drop the second the clock strikes 12. It is the first time at Navy Pier that the celebration is back to prepandemic normal with so many artists playing and everyone celebrating together. The Aon ballroom is packed with people celebrating 2022 and welcoming in a brand new year. The party was a...
Sparing Residents from Tax Hikes Months Before Election, Chicago’s 2023 Budget Takes Effect
Chicagoans can ring in the new year without worrying they will have to cough up more cash in 2023 to cover the cost of a city-imposed property tax hike to keep up with the soaring rate of inflation, or any new fees. The reprieve comes as residents prepare to make...
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently
The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
oakpark.com
Wild Fork, Oak Park’s New Palace of Protein
Walking into Wild Fork, which opened at the corner of Lake Street and Harlem on December 24th, I felt like Robin Williams in Moscow on the Hudson. Playing a newly arrived Russian émigré, Williams walks shyly down the coffee aisle of an American grocery store before dropping to his knees and weeping with disbelief at the incredible range of buying options. My first experience of Wild Fork was not quite so dramatic, but I must admit to a small sense of awe at their remarkable range of meat, fish and seafood.
