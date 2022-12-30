ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian’s ‘Goop’ Interview With Gwyneth Paltrow

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbI8a_0jyu3PuX00
Bethenny Frankel, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Shutterstock (3)

Still not interested in keeping up. Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts after Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow 's "Goop" podcast.

Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals

Read article

After the Oscar winner, 50, gushed over the Skims cofounder, 42, in an Instagram post promoting the Tuesday, December 27, episode, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, weighed in with a comment. "I mean LOL," the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 29.

Paltrow's original post, which included a selfie with the Selfish author, read: "@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it. I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more."

Bethenny Frankel Praises Ariana Grande’s Beauty Brand, Shades Kim K.’s Skincare: Her Most Honest Reviews

Read article

During the interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum discussed her daily routine and the way she juggles her businesses while raising the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West : North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“I just feel like I work a lot,” Kardashian said, explaining why she's recently started indulging in coffee and alcohol . “All day after school then it’s, like, product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN. Then I always have some Skims element.”

Frankel, for her part, has been vocal about her feelings on the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past several months, sharing her thoughts on their product lines as well as their alleged usage of photo editing and filters. In August, the Skinnygirl mogul slammed the packaging on Kardashian's skincare line, SKKN, as "impractical" because of its round shape.

See Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today

Read article

“It’s bulbous," she added in a TikTok video at the time. "I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. ... How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

Two months later, the Business Is Personal author said she wasn't "surprised" the Hulu personality was booed while attending a football game with son Saint. “It’s America’s pastime," Frankel tweeted in October. "The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Victoria Lamas’ Dad Lorenzo Lamas Says She Is ‘Smitten’ With Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Likes Him Very Much’

Father knows best? Victoria Lamas’ dad, Lorenzo Lamas, revealed that his daughter is “smitten” with Leonardo DiCaprio after the pair sparked dating rumors earlier this month. “I know she likes him very much,” the Falcon Crest alum, 64, told the New York Post on Thursday, December 29. “I think they met last month. I’m […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Since-Deleted TikTok After Fans Question if Her Dogs Live in the Garage: Details

Kim Kardashian's holiday videos with daughter North, 9, have become a topic of conversation after fans noticed that the family's dogs may be living in the garage. In a since-deleted TikTok, which was posted earlier this month, the reality star's eldest child showed their two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, spending time in the garage. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…
Us Weekly

GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Passionately Kiss During Miami Vacation After Relationship Scandal

PDA in paradise! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship keeps heating up. Shortly after the GMA3: What You Need to Know coanchors arrived in Miami earlier this week, they couldn’t keep their hands off one another. Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted passionately making out on Wednesday, December 28, in photos obtained by Page Six. The former CNN […]
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Reunion: Angela Alleges Michael Cheated, Big Ed and Liz Give Relationship Update and More Tell-All Bombshells

Telling it all! The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 cast got heated during the reunion special, and Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest bombshell revelations. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s marriage had been on the rocks throughout the season, only to come to a head during the first part of the tell-all, which aired on […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump on Tropical Getaway With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: See Photos

Vacation mode! Before Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome their first child, they are enjoying their holiday season with a tropical getaway. The pregnant Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a handful of Instagram Story photos from their vacation on Friday, December 30. “Parents,” Cuoco captioned a beach selfie with Pelphrey, 40, in which her bare baby bump was […]
Us Weekly

GMA3’s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Touched Down in Miami for NYE Trip Days Before He Filed for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig

Vacation mode, activated! T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach touched down in Miami for a getaway just days before news broke that Holmes officially filed for divorce from estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts were photographed shopping in Florida on Monday, December 26, shortly after being spotted at an airport […]
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

273K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy