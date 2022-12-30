ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Shoppers helping Claire's reach $1,000 goal for St. Jude Children's Hospital

By by Ruth Erickson
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

Shoppers of Claire's in the Cedar Mall this holiday season had the opportunity to help children at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by rounding up their purchase amount and/or giving a larger donation in the company promotion.

Local manager Cassandra Williams said the company has a tradition of helping hospitalized children during the holidays. For the past 10 years she has set a $1,000 goal for the Rice Lake store to raise, but it has never reached it.

She excitedly announced Friday that this season, due to her team's efforts and shoppers' generosity, it looks like not only will the store reach the goal but will surpass it; the total donated thus far was just $67.55 short of the goal with donations accepted until Jan. 14.

"Every year I tell my team that I will let them pie me if we hit our goal," Williams said. "This is the first year we have ever done it. I don't know anyone personally, however St. Jude's is something I really do care about. The mall is going to help with a donation, too. The reason we started this was I wanted my employees to have motivation to want to get St. Jude's donations and what's better than throwing pie at your boss?"

The pie-in-the-face of the store manager, done gleefully by her team, will take place in the mall hallway, just outside the store, on Jan. 15 — if the remaining donations come in.

Mall manager Marie Nett said, "I'm just really proud of Cassie and her team for raising funds for St. Jude's. Cedar Mall is glad to help."

The store manager said all that is raised locally will go toward the companywide goal.

"We try, as a company, to raise over a million," said Williams, who appreciates all who took part.

She said Claire's as a company helps out children in another way too, by donating the price of studs for those getting their ears pierced year-round, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Any way we can help sick kids and their families, we try," Williams said. "They're dealing with tough enough times as it is."

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
