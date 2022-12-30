ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kmascord
3d ago

I check my receipt and every time I go use any card. I get notifications sent to my phone. An ounce of prevention!

R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
wearebuffalo.net

New York State Residents Will Spend More Money On Gas Starting Today

Get ready to pay more at the pump next time you gas up. If your New Year's resolution was to spend less money in 2023, fuel isn't one place you're going to save your cash. Back in June of 2022, New York State put a gas tax suspension in place to help ease rising prices for New Yorkers. The tax of $0.16 is now back in place after the suspension expired yesterday, December 31.
wearebuffalo.net

Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State

New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. The bill which passed both the state senate and assembly was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul signs it on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a traditional burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad as it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

New NYS law bans PFAS in clothing

ALBANY — The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Raj guleria

By 2035, New York will only sell zero-emission new Cars.

Summary :By 2035, New York will require zero emissions for all new vehicles and trucks sold there. The state will invest more than $1 billion on zero-emission vehicles of all weight classes. The goal is to have 100 per cent of vehicle sales be electric by 2035. California will increase the number of zero-emission vehicles for sale. The state also established new standards for energy and water efficiency for residential and commercial products. State officials plan to phase out inefficient and wasteful items to save more than 25 billion gallons of water annually by 2035.

