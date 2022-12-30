Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict
Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Why retired pope Benedict's funeral will be so unusual
Benedict was the first pope to step down in nearly 600 years, creating a rare relationship between a sitting and former pope.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Vatican investigator says claims of Jesuit abuse true
ROME (AP) — A Vatican-appointed investigator who helped bring to light decades-old allegations of sexual and spiritual abuse against a famous Jesuit priest is calling for the hierarchs who hid his crimes to “humbly ask the world to forgive the scandal.”. In correspondence obtained Monday, Bishop Daniele Libanori...
Vatican faces an unprecedented challenge: How to hold a funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict
For the first time in 600 years, the Vatican must plan a funeral for a retired pope, which "has no precedent in Italy," one expert says.
