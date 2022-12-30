Read full article on original website
South Korea Eases Property Regulations Across Capital Seoul
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it was easing financial regulations on home buyers in most districts of the capital Seoul, in an effort to support the country's sharply falling property market. Among 25 districts in Seoul, only four will remain on the finance ministry's "speculative...
South Korea: Talks With US on Management of Nukes Underway
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea confirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The purported difference came after...
EU, Beijing Heading for Collision Over China's COVID Crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations,...
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
Four Killed, Three Injured After Choppers Collide Mid-Air in Australia
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary...
Colombia's Plan to Replace Fighter Planes Hits a Snag
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Initial negotiations between Colombia, France's Dassault Aviation and Sweden's Saab AB to replace part of the South American country's aging air force fleet have collapsed, the defense minister said on Monday. Colombia, which uses about 20 Israeli-made Kfir aircraft purchased three decades ago, has said replacing the...
Ukrainian Attack Cut Power in Russian Region for a Time - Governor
(Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a...
China Appoints Communist Party Chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai Provinces - State Media
(Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday. It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by...
Philippines' Marcos Heads to Beijing, Talks With Xi to Include South China Sea
MANILA/BEIJING (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to discuss, among other things, Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea that Manila describes as illegal. Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said he looked...
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
South Korea, U.S. in Talks Over U.S. Nuclear Planning, Tabletop Exercise
SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States are discussing joint planning and implementation of U.S. nuclear operations to counter North Korea and hope to conduct a tabletop exercise soon, officials from both sides said on Tuesday. The plan came amid South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's push to strengthen American...
Iranian Chess Player Was Warned Not to Return to Iran After Competing Without Hijab -Source
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan. Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week's FIDE...
China Media Plays Down COVID Severity as WHO Seeks Detail on Variants
BEIJING/HONG KONG/GENEVA (Reuters) -State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing on Tuesday by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for a "detailed discussion" on the evolution of the virus. China's abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Russia Risks Causing New-Year IT Worker Flight With Remote Working Law
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's buffetted IT sector risks losing more workers in the new year because of planned legislation on remote working, as authorities try to lure back some of the tens of thousands who have gone abroad without prompting them to cut ties completely. Having relatively portable jobs, IT...
North Korea's Kim Sacks No. 2 Military Official
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee's annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
Migrants Arrive in Record Numbers in Panama in 2022, Data Shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities,...
Taiwan President Offers China Help to Deal With COVID Surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began...
