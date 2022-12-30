Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Yardbarker
Kurt Warner: Rams QB Baker Mayfield has 'found the right place’
In his three-game stint with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked better than he did at any point during his seven-game stop with the Carolina Panthers. Guiding the Rams to two wins in three weeks, and on the heels of a near-perfect outing against the Denver Broncos last week, Mayfield is earning rave reviews from many, including two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner.
Yardbarker
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
Yardbarker
Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed
Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints...
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan Gives Update On Elijah Mitchell
In his two NFL seasons, San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has shown plenty of promise, but he has been hit hard by the injury bug, as has the rest of the team. Multiple injuries cost him six games in 2021, but when he was healthy, he set a franchise rookie record with 963 rushing yards, to go along with five touchdowns in 11 games.
Yardbarker
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Gives Career Update, Praises Justin Fields
One of the Chicago Bears' key players from the previous era, Tarik Cohen, recently sat down to discuss football with The 3 Point Conversion. The speedy running back provided a major update on his career and shared his thoughts on current Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Tarik Cohen's Health. Cohen said...
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines
The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”Sick disgusting human beings. This isn’t politics this is straight up heartless, cold, evil https://t.co/92bxd33RLu— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden
The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Was Once Accused Of Staring Down At Michael Jordan But The King Apologized To The GOAT
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other for many years. They are arguably the two greatest players to sit foot on an NBA court and comparisons will always be there. Back in 2014, they met on the court when the Miami Heat took on the Charlotte...
Yardbarker
Raiders 7-Round Mock Draft: Massive Trade Shakes Up Roster & Adds NFL Draft Capital
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a cloudy quarterback situation, but the performance of Jarrett Stidham on Sunday offers optimism for Raider Nation. Benching Derek Carr opened the door for Stidham to start, and the former fourth-round pick made the most of it. What is next for the Raiders? The latest 7-round mock draft features a trade that will shake everything up.
