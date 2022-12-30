Fremont County Election Office Notice: Purge notices went out in the mail December 30, 2022 to over 5900 registered voters in Fremont County. If you did not vote in the 2022 General Election, please be watching your mail for a purge notice. To remain a registered voter in Fremont County you need to respond to our letter by one of the options given. If you have any questions, please contact our office at 307-332-1088 or 307-332-1089. See a sample of what you will be receiving if you did not vote in the 2022 General Election.

