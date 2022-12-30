Defensive masterpiece: No. 9 LSU applies clamps to No. 24 Arkansas for convincing 69-45 road win in SEC opener

One year and a few days after Brian Keith Kelly shocked much of the college football world by fleeing the hallowed halls of Notre Dame for LSU – ‘a football move’ he said gave him a chance to compete in the best conference in the nation week and week out, it also afforded him what he deemed as his best chance to beat Nick Saban and win elusive national championships.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO