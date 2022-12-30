Read full article on original website
EU and Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID-19 crisis
The European Union and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was also as good as slapped down.
traveltomorrow.com
European airports regret “scientifically unjustified” return to travel restrictions
Following the relaxation of China’s zero-Covid policies, the caseload in the country started rising again. As a result, fearing the spread of the virus, several countries are now imposing testing requirements, either pre-departure, or on arrival, for travellers coming from China. On 29 December 2022, the EU Health Security...
Ronaldo rejected offers elsewhere for top salary Saudi deal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was presented as the superstar new signing of Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, with the team's president saying the Portugal great deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet. Ronaldo said he turned down "many clubs"...
The 'forgettables': 5 Australian prime ministers you may not know much about
The idea of a “forgotten prime minister” may seem laughable. For Australian historians, it is the governed rather than the governors who need rescuing “from the enormous condescension of posterity” as the English historian E. P. Thompson famously put it. Our First Nations histories especially were for too long silenced and concealed in what the anthropologist Bill Stanner called a “cult of forgetfulness practised on a national scale”. Prime ministers, on the other hand, are stitched into the tapestry of national history thanks to extensive newspaper coverage, the dogged pursuits of political biographers, and the quest of archivists and librarians to...
Where refugees to the US come from and why
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — In 2022, for the first time in history, the number of refugees worldwide reached more than 100 million people. Millions of people are fleeing violence, persecution, and economic instability, and attempting to start a new life in a more tolerant and secure country. Recognizing this global issue, the Biden administration has agreed […]
traveltomorrow.com
Netherlands triples air passenger tax from 1 January 2023
As of January 1st 2023, the Netherlands is charging higher taxes for air travel from its territory to encourage travelers to choose other modes of transportation. According to Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, the country will charge more those who want to fly out of its territory. The air passenger...
traveltomorrow.com
India’s first human space flight scheduled for 2024
In late December, the Indian Minister of Science and Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh declared in Parliament that 2024 will mark India‘s first human space flight mission, the Gaganyaan. The H1 mission is expected to have unmanned pre-launch phases to ensure that all safety measures are in place. The tests are scheduled to take place at the end of 2023.
traveltomorrow.com
Most polluting planes to pay up to 20 times more at Brussels Airport
The structure for new tariffs payable every time a plane takes off at Brussels Airport have been announced in a press release by the airport, confirming news reported by Travel Tomorrow in December that the noisiest and most polluting flights will be penalised. Planes departing from Brussels Airport pay fees...
traveltomorrow.com
High-speed train between Madrid and Murcia is now operating
On December 20th, the first AVE train between Madrid and Murcia left from Chamartin station in the capital of Spain, and arrived at Murcia del Carmen, after a journey of two hours and 45 minutes. The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who took part in the inauguration, announced the extension of the free travel card, from January 1st, 2023, to users of the new Avant medium-distance rail services between Murcia and Alicante.
