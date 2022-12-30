ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Laura Burton
4d ago

They say there's a fine line between genius & insanity. What compelled him to do this is beyond comprehension. May God reserve ultimate justice. Mixed emotions; glad he's caught, angry at what he did, sad for the families, crushed that the 4 young people's lives were short due this guy's choice. The U.S. as a whole needs to be tougher on criminals. The way criminals are being thought of & handled only enables those to carry out crimes; as evidenced by the rise in crime since this push for socialism the past 2 years. Smh. Many times we can't blame the criminals' childhood, ancestors who may have slaves, nor any real motive....just mental illness. Bring back the old mental institutions & stop using prisons & hospitals as though they are insane asylums. And don't mainstream these people into society as though they'll do just fine with a free $1k per month.

'Detached' Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

The 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, whose 68 books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday afternoon press conference that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested that morning on a warrant for the first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend...
