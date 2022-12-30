Playing their 4th game in as many days against some of the state’s top teams, for the second time during the holiday period, one could forgive the Lyon County Lyons if they were a little leg-weary Friday night. And then, to top it off, their game against Mason County in the 3rd place contest of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic would end up going to double overtime, after the Lyons had to fight back from a big first-half deficit.

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO