Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Alexis Taylor Has Big Day for Lady Rebels
Sophomore Alexis Taylor had a big game for Todd County Central on Friday. Taylor scored 20 points as the Lady Rebels blitzed host Murray 58-33 in the consolation bracket championship game of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic. Taylor was named to the all-tournament team for Todd, which finished...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkins County Central 84 Trigg County 50
Here is a gallery of shots from Hopkins County Central’s 84-50 win over Trigg County in the fifth-place game of the Todd County Central Battle at the Border.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Roar Past Murray, Finish Tourney 2-1
Todd County Central’s girls finished up their trip to the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic with a win on Friday. The Lady Rebels routed host Murray High School 58-33 in the fifth-place game of the tournament. That gave Todd its second win of the event. After an opening...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Warriors’ Leek Gets the Hoop and the Harm
Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek scored a team-high 18 points on Friday, including nine in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to help the Warriors avoid a 64-56 loss to Hopkins County Central at the Battle of the Border at Todd County Central High School. Watch as...
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Drop Third Straight at Todd County Battle at the Border
Heritage Christian Academy had a tough run at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border this week, but the Warriors saw a first half lead slip away for a third straight game in a 66-49 loss to Gordonsville, Tenn. Friday in the seventh-place game. The Warriors have struggled to...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – West Creek 73, Todd County Central 65
Todd County Central’s Preston Rager connected on four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points on Friday in the Battle of the Border championship game, but the Rebels ran out of steam in a 73-65 loss to West Creek, TN. Check out some of the Rebels’ best...
yoursportsedge.com
Sharp-Shooting Storm Take Down Wildcats
Trigg County wrapped up play in the Todd County Central Battle at the Border Friday with an 84-50 loss to Hopkins County Central in the fifth-place game. The Wildcats played without leading scorer and rebounder Jhaden Vaughn, who injured his finger during a 28-point, 19-rebound performance the night before in Trigg’s win.
yoursportsedge.com
Third Quarter the Difference as Colonels Fall to Pearl-Cohn
The Christian County Colonels’ bid to extend their winning streak to four games came up just a little short Friday. Pearl-Cohn used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to lead the way to a 65-52 win over the Colonels in their final game of the Overton Christmas Tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
West Creek Wears Down Rebels in Battle of the Border Finale
With weary legs and the West Creek Coyotes seemingly attacking in waves during the Battle of the Border championship on Friday, the host Todd County Central Rebels couldn’t muster a comeback in their final game of 2022. The Rebels saw a five-game winning run come to an end and...
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Rally Past Mason County in Double Overtime
Playing their 4th game in as many days against some of the state’s top teams, for the second time during the holiday period, one could forgive the Lyon County Lyons if they were a little leg-weary Friday night. And then, to top it off, their game against Mason County in the 3rd place contest of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic would end up going to double overtime, after the Lyons had to fight back from a big first-half deficit.
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
Comments / 0